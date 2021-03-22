Veterans Aircraft fabrication, assembly training informational scheduled

Los Angeles County’s Veterans America’s Job Center of California will be hosting a series of informational training cohorts for veterans interested in becoming an aircraft fabrication and assembly technician with Northrop Grumman in the Antelope Valley.
There will be nine sessions, and each runs 3-4 p.m., PDT. There is no charge for any of the sessions.
Sessions will be held, via Zoom, on March 25, April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13 and May 20.
The sessions will allow veterans to learn about vocational training opportunities with a career pathway to gain employment with Northrop Grumman. Training is located in the Palmdale, Calif.,area.
To R.S.V.P. to attend one of the informational Zoom sessions, visit https://bit.ly/3vzvu48