AFRL Directed Energy Industry Days — rolling out new rapid contracting vehicle

The Air Force Research Laboratory Directed Energy Directorate will host a Virtual Briefing for Industry to introduce the new Directed Energy Technology Experimentation Research, Advanced Research Announcement April 13-14 from 10 a.m. to noon., MDT, each day.

“We are looking forward to hosting our first briefing for industry days,” said Marcella Cantu, DETER Program Manager. “DETER is an innovative acquisition tool that will offer industry and academia a new rapid and agile contracting vehicle to work with Directed Energy in nine topic areas. Day one is designed for industry and day two for academia.”

Cantu explained the event will support the directorate in its mission to equip the joint warfighter with next-generation technologies, advanced directed energy concepts and weapon system options across all operational domains as AFRL works to ensure the nation’s defense.

“Our goal is to provide these communities an overview of the DETER ARA structure and its unique acquisition authorities, said Lisa Pendragon, an AFRL contracting officer who is helping lead Industry Days.

“Dr. Kelly Hammett, director of AFRL’s Directed Energy Directorate, will kick the event off with an informative look at the Directed Energy mission, and through breakout sessions, attendees will be able to communicate directly with experts to help determine if their projects fit into Directed Energy needs.”

“We invite any company or institution interested in engaging with AFRL in advancing Directed Energy for national security to join us as we roll out this exciting and game-changing, new contracting process,” Cantu said. “Contact us at afrl.deter.ara@us.af.mil for additional information.”

Visit the government Solicitation and Guide link for more information and registration.

Registration is due by April 7.



The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.









