Missile Defense Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Chandler, Ariz., is being awarded one of two competitive cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-plus-incentive-fee contracts. The total value of this contract is $3,932,649,057 (base: $2,629,667,873; options: $1,302,981,184) if funded through the full base period. The initial program funding limitation for both contracts combined is $1,600,000,000 through fiscal 2022. In alignment with the Department of Defense’s current missile defense strategy, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. will perform technology development and risk reduction of the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) All-Up-Round capable of surviving natural and hostile environments while countering emerging threats. Allowing a technology development phase will help ensure that the NGI is an efficient and effective part of an integrated Missile Defense System solution by permitting the department to further analyze requirements and make necessary adjustments in preparation for the product development phase. The work will be performed in Chandler, Ariz.; and Huntsville, Alabama. The performance period is from March 2021 through May 2026. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the government-wide Point of Entry website with three proposals received. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $291,930,500 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ085621C0003).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Huntsville, Ala., is being awarded one of two competitive cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-plus-incentive-fee contracts. The total value of this contract is $3,693,205,221 (base: $2,447,168,225; options: $1,246,036,996) if funded through the full base period. The initial program funding limitation for both contracts combined is $1,600,000,000 through fiscal 2022. In alignment with the Department of Defense’s current missile defense strategy, Lockheed Martin Corp. will perform technology development and risk reduction of the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) All-Up-Round capable of surviving natural and hostile environments while countering emerging threats. Allowing a technology development phase will help ensure that the NGI is an efficient and effective part of an integrated Missile Defense System solution by permitting the department to further analyze requirements and make necessary adjustments in preparation for the product development phase. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and Sunnyvale, Calif. The performance period is from March 2021 through August 2025. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the government-wide Point of Entry website with three proposals received. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $291,930,500 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ085621C0001).





U.S. Air Force

As a result of the completed voluntary corrective action (Government Accountability Office Docket File B-419437), NetCentric Technology LLC, Wall, N.J., has been awarded a $359,785,967 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost reimbursement task order for engineering and operations services for all of Kirtland Air Force Base’s civil engineer services. This includes general management, engineering, emergency management, operations, and installation management. These services provide day-to-day base operations and maintenance functions. Work will be performed at Kirtland AFB, N.M., and is expected to be completed May 31, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive fair opportunity selection with four offers received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9401-21-F-0011).





U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Md., is awarded a $140,430,072 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides systems engineering and equipment installation support services of command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems, including legacy, current, and next generation shipboard interior and exterior communications; shipboard radios; and transportable, airborne, and fixed shore termination communications systems, subsystems, and components in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command, Control and Intel Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Md., and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042121D0018).



VT Halter Marine Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $41,090,592 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2230 to exercise an option for the detail design and construction of an Auxiliary Personnel Lighter – Small. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (58 percent); Mandeville, La., (15 percent); Metairie, La., (12 percent); Gautier, Miss., (9 percent); Billerica, Mass., (3 percent); and Boca Raton, Fla.., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion, (Navy) funding in the amount of $41,090,592 is being obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., San Diego, Calif., was awarded an $82,961,197 modification (P00047) to contract W91247-18-C-0001 for training support at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Work will be performed in Fort Polk, La., with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $76,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Polk, La., is the contracting activity.



Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., was awarded a $24,299,943 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for radar-related research, development, and systems engineering support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 22, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGU-21-D-0001).



AeroVironment Inc.,* Simi Valley, Calif., was awarded a $13,010,560 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to furnish personnel, support and services necessary for the Switchblade Weapons System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, Calif., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Marine Corps funds; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $13,010,560 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-C-0029).





Defense Logistics Agency

Top Flight Aerostructures Inc.,* Dallas, Ga., (SPE4A2-21-D-0006, $9,000,000); and HoneyComb Co. of America Inc.,* Sarasota, Fla., (SPE4A2-21-D-0005, $7,500,000), have each been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE4A2-20-R-0010 for various 1560 class C5 panels. These were competitive acquisitions with three offers received. They are three-year base contracts with one two-year option period. Locations of performance are Florida and Georgia, with a March 22, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4A2-21-D-0005).

*Small business









