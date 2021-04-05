Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $79,398,158 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Small Diameter Bomb Increment II lot integration and test. This contract effort will deliver all-up round test vehicles, perform AUR-level assembly, checkout, testing and systems integration testing; and prepare for production cut-in and fielding for the multiple engineering changes needed, including National Security Agency cryptographic modernization, Global Positioning System military code, mitigation of part obsolescence, and design changes evolving from production and/or operations. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed April 1, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $11,977,567; fiscal 2020 USAF research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $6,495,714; fiscal 2021 Navy (USN) RDT&E funds in the amount of $5,133,243; fiscal 2021 USN weapon procurement funds in the amount of $2,783,878; and fiscal 2019 Special Defense Acquisition Funds in the amount of $9,021,596 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8672-21-F-6052).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis Junction, Md., has been awarded a $42,536,432 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursement task order to obtain appropriately skilled contractor support staff for sustainment of the Cyber Mission Platform and future Generation-3 platform baselines and associated continuous integration/continuous delivery pipeline activities to meet the program management office’s customer needs. Work will be performed at government facilities throughout the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed March 31, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2021 other procurement funds in the amount of $10,706,951 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-21-F-0004).





U.S. Navy

Argent Technologies LLC,* Floresville, Texas, was awarded a $8,095,830 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Floresville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only limited responsible number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0014).

* Small business









