NASA Socials: #LaunchAmerica Crew-2 Virtual NASA Social

On April 22, four astronauts will launch to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Join our virtual Crew-2 NASA Social on Facebook to celebrate the second crew rotation flight with astronauts on the Crew Dragon spacecraft and the first launch with two international partners as part of the Commercial Crew Program.

For the foreseeable future, NASA socials will be held virtually, using social media platforms.

What is the NASA Social program?

NASA Social is a program to provide opportunities for NASA’s social media followers to learn and share information about NASA’s missions, people, and programs. NASA Social is the next evolution in the agency’s social media efforts. Formerly called NASA Tweetup, NASA Social program includes both special in-person events and social media credentials for individuals who share the news in a significant way. This program has brought thousands of people together for unique social media experiences of exploration and discovery.









