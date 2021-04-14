Headlines – April 14, 2021

Advertisement

News

U.S. signals support for Ukraine, will add troops in Germany-

American and NATO officials have grown increasingly concerned about Russia’s deployment of additional troops near the border with Ukraine.



Two U.S. Navy ships to sail Black Sea amid Russian troop buildup near Ukraine-

Russia’s defense minister said Tuesday that the country’s massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO.



China warns U.S. to stop ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan-

Chinese officials April 13 warned the U.S. to stop “playing with fire” when it comes to U.S. relations with Taiwan, following new State Department guidelines that seek to deepen ties with Taipei.



Taliban not ready to attend Turkey summit on Afghan peace-

A Taliban spokesman said the group was not ready to attend the conference the U.S. and the Afghan government had hoped to start on April 16.



China, other countries now top U.S. intel’s global threat list, not terrorist groups-

For years, the dangers of an al Qaeda attack led the threats assessment, and in more recent years the problem of cyber intrusions was featured first.





Business

DARPA chooses three firms to design nuclear-powered space vehicle-

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has picked three companies to design a nuclear thermal propulsion system that will operate above low Earth orbit in 2025, the U.S. agency announced April 12.



V-22 upgrades in works as aircraft passes milestones-

Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly recalls being deployed to Iraq in 2008, when the Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey made its in-theater debut.



Lockheed Martin to supply 12 MH-60R helicopters to South Korean navy-

Lockheed Martin has secured a USD447.2 million contract for the production of 12 MH-60R Seahawk multirole naval helicopters for the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN).





Defense

U.S. Army finalizes requirements for future attack reconnaissance aircraft-

The U.S. Army’s Requirements Oversight Council has approved the requirements for its Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, a service spokesman confirmed to Defense News.



Army chief defends long-range missile effort after Air Force general’s public attack-

The Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville on April 12 defended the service’s efforts to develop long-range precision missiles after an Air Force general in charge of global strike missions recently criticized the effort as a “stupid idea.”



Navy developing land-based unmanned vehicle testing sites as early design work continues-

The Navy is making arrangements for land-based testing of its Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel prototype and eyeing similar plans for its Large USV, as the sea service tries to get Congress on board with its plans to rapidly field unmanned vehicles in all domains to create a hybrid manned-unmanned force.



KC-46 deliveries slow, but TRANSCOM optimistic about refueling capacity-

Boeing missed planned KC-46 delivery dates in March and early April, leading to a slower than expected acceptance rate.





Veterans

Advocates for veterans sickened by burn pits are taking their biggest stand yet on Capitol Hill-

Rosie Torres has been advocating for health care for veterans sickened by burn pits for years. This could be the year a major bill passes through Congress or the effort could suffer a crushing and demoralizing defeat.









