U.S. Army

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, Calif., was awarded a $19,607,500 firm-fixed-price contract for West Coast dredging projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Portland, Ore., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15, 2021. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $19,607,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore.e, is the contracting activity (W9127N-21-C-0019).



Weeks Marine, Cranford, N.J., was awarded a $7,551,500 firm-fixed-price contract for monitoring, observing and relocating endangered species. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Brazos Island, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 5, 2021. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,551,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-21-C-0008).





U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Fla. is awarded a $99,038,122 modification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope to procure long lead items and associated services in support of the production and delivery of three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the government of France. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., (27.3 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (16.7 percent), Menlo Park, Calif., (12.1 percent); Rolling Meadows, Ill., (9.3 percent); Woodland Hills, Calif., (5.8 percent); Edgewood, N.Y., (5.3 perceet); Potez, Aire-sur-l’Adour, France (4.2 percent); Greenlawn, N.Y., (4.2 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (2.9 percent); Owego, N.Y., (2.5 percent); Clemmons, N.C., (2 percent), Melbourne, Fla., (1.5 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2027. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $99,038,122 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded an $18,458,461 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6117 to exercise an option for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) engineering services. This contract modification involves funding from the FMS program. Country name(s) are withheld due to international agreement. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (32 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (2 percent); and Marion, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2030. FMS funds in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a $65,931,843 sole-source, hybrid (cost-plus-incentive-fee/cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract modification (P00007) under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Case JA-P-NCO contract HQ085121C0001. This modification extends performance and expands Aegis FMS in-scope work including Aegis Combat System computer program development and radar integration/test support services under new contract line item numbers. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J. The period of performance is from time of award through Dec. 31, 2022. The total value of the contract increases from $58,596,372 by $65,931,843 to $124,528,215. Case JA-P-NCO funds in the amount of $65,354,942 are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

