Boeing delivers next F-15EX ahead of schedule

Advertisement

On April 20, a Boeing-led industry team officially delivered a second F-15EX fighter aircraft to the U.S. Air Force earlier than the contract requirement.

The result of a collaboration across industry, the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard, the F-15EX is a ready-now replacement for the F-15C that includes best-in-class payload, range and speed and an all-new digital infrastructure.

The #AirForce Life Cycle Management Center’s MQ-9 Program Office is moving forward with several fleet enhancement capabilities aimed at increasing MQ-9s effectiveness against near-peer adversary threats. https://t.co/QuGNhI3pEy — Aerotech News (@Aerotechnews86) April 22, 2021

“Moving from contract award to delivery in a matter of months enables the U.S. Air Force to get a head start on flight testing and demonstrates our commitment to exceeding expectations,” said Prat Kumar, Boeing vice president and F-15 program manager. “Along with state-of-the-art avionics and survivability suite, the new F-15EX includes almost 3 miles of high-speed digital data bus to enable open architecture, which will keep it evolving ahead of threats for decades.”

The second F-15EX arrived at Eglin Air Force Base to begin testing with the first EX that was delivered last month.

In July 2020, the U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract for up to 200 F-15EXs to replace the undefeated but aging F-15C. The Air Force has announced initial basing locations in Florida and Oregon.

“Delivering the F-15EX to defend our freedom is a source of intense pride for the Boeing and industry team,” said Kumar.

DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact