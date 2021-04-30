Headlines – April 30, 2021

Advertisement

News

After fourth successful flight, Mars helicopter gets a new mission-

After four successful flights on Mars, the Ingenuity helicopter is graduating to a new phase of its mission and will fly for at least another month on the red planet.



Gunfight at Syrian checkpoint leads to charges against sergeant first class-

A rare gunfight between U.S. paratroopers and pro-Syrian regime forces last summer is at the center of charges preferred in April against an 82nd Airborne Division soldier.



Top U.S. military intelligence official says Russian military poses an ‘existential threat’ to the U.S.-

The top U.S. military intelligence official said during a congressional hearing on April 29 that the Russian military is an “existential threat” to the United States.



China says U.S. increasing military activity directed at it-

Activity by U.S. military ships and surveillance planes directed toward China has increased significantly under President Joe Biden’s administration, a spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry said April 29.





Afghanistan

U.S. troops begin leaving Afghanistan-

The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan has officially begun in line with President Biden’s order for all U.S. troops to be out by Sept. 11, the White House confirmed April 29.



Pentagon preparing for Taliban attacks during U.S. withdrawal-

The Pentagon is preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S. and coalition forces as they withdraw from Afghanistan, a prospect that complicates the outlook for winding down America’s longest war.



Deadly attacks surge as U.S. troops prepare to leave Afghanistan-

Violence surged in war-torn Afghanistan in the first quarter of the year as U.S. forces prepared to leave the country after two decades.





Business

State Department approves $1.94B in military sales to Australia-

The State Department approved two potential arms deals to Australia, totaling $1.94 billion, April 29, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced.



Point Blank throws hat in ring to design US Army’s Bradley replacement-

Point Blank Enterprises is the most recent nontraditional business to come out of the woodwork as a competitor for the U.S. Army’s concept vehicle design phase to replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.



South Korea chooses locally built marine helicopter over foreign offers-

South Korea’s defense procurement agency has announced a plan to introduce locally built marine attack helicopters designed for amphibious assault and close-air support.



Boeing CEO points to defense, space biz as financial stabilizer-

Boeing reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday, although revenue met Wall Street forecasts as the company generated cash by delivering more new airliners than it did a year ago.



Former NGA director joins satellite imagery company-

The former leader of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has joined Planet Federal, a commercial satellite imagery provider that works closely with the intelligence community.





Defense

Army commanders must navigate changing rules of war on future, complex battlefields-

Army leaders are taking a hard look at how its new way of warfare, a fast-paced, multi-domain, wide-ranging style of combat, will bring a host of challenges to the laws of war.



China features heavily in the Army’s next big emerging tech experiment-

The Army’s connect-everything experiment is about to get much bigger, and looks across the Pacific.



Army eyes autonomous robotic arm to rapidly resupply its futuristic long-range howitzer-

An Austin, Texas, startup company will show off a new type of autonomous robotic arm for Army officials looking for a way to take the burden off soldiers to rapidly resupply the service’s futuristic Extended Range Cannon Artillery system with heavy 155mm artillery rounds.



Navy will fall far below mandated 355 ships as China churns out war vessels-

Not since the Cold War era has the demand on Navy shipbuilding been so high, but the difference now is a flat defense budget and a decade of lost buying power, a top service official told lawmakers.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact