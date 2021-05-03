Headlines – May 1, 2021

Advertisement

News

Marine Corps general says amphibious vehicle accident that killed nine was ‘preventable’-

The assistant commandant of the US Marine Corps told a congressional hearing Monday that the sinking of an amphibious vehicle in a training accident last July off the coast of southern California that left one sailor and eight marines dead was “preventable.”



U.S., NATO forces begin final phase of Afghan pullout-

The final phase of ending America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan after 20 years formally began May 1, with the withdrawal of the last U.S. and NATO troops by the end of summer.



In Kabul, fear of more attacks as U.S. military exits Afghanistan-

Residents of Afghanistan’s capital on May 2 expressed fears of more Taliban-fueled killing and violence in the coming months, a day after foreign forces officially began a full withdrawal from the country.



Afghanistan withdrawal won’t be like ‘Fall of Saigon,’ deputy SecDef says-

The Pentagon does not expect the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan to result in a chaotic “fall of Saigon”-type evacuation from Kabul, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said April 30.



Trump’s secret rules for drone strikes outside war zones are disclosed-

The Biden administration has disclosed a set of rules secretly issued by President Donald J. Trump in 2017 for counterterrorism “direct action” operations — like drone strikes and commando raids outside conventional war zones — which the White House has suspended as it weighs whether and how to tighten the guidelines.





Business

Turkey converts Simsek training system into a kamikaze drone-

Turkish Aerospace Industries has converted its Simsek training system into a kamikaze drone.



India, Australia cleared to buy $4.3B in US military gear-

The Biden administration has approved a trio of potential foreign military sales cases for Australia and India, items worth a potential $4.36 billion for American companies.





Defense

Defense Secretary Austin calls for ‘new vision’ for American defense-

In his first major speech as Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin on April 30 called for developing a “new vision” for American defense in the face of emerging cyber and space threats and the prospect of fighting bigger wars.



Yearlong delay hits operational test of Alaska-based missile defense radar-

The U.S. Air Force’s ballistic missile defense radar being installed at Clear Air Force Station, Alaska, won’t have its only operational flight test for another year, according to a recent Government Accountability Office report.



Unspent border wall funds will be rerouted back to military construction projects-

The Pentagon announced April 30 that it would cancel all of the border construction projects funded by the siphoning of money destined to to build military schools, training facilities and more.



Mobile nuclear reactors? Scathing report slams ‘disturbing’ military program-

The author of an academic report on Pentagon plans to build mobile nuclear reactors to power future combat bases called the effort “extremely disturbing” and “based on a lie.”



Army approves rapid development of Tactical Space Layer-

The U.S. Army recently approved rapid experimentation and prototyping to develop a new Tactical Space Layer that will enable the service to use overhead satellite imagery for beyond-line-of-sight targets.



Marines strap missile to truck, strike target at sea-

Two Marine majors and industry technicians stripped down a tactical vehicle, strapped an anti-ship missile onboard and hit a target at sea from land.



Air Force’s brand-new F-15EX fighter is about to appear in its first major exercise-

The U.S. Air Force is sending its new F-15EX fourth-plus generation fighter to participate in a large-scale exercise in and around Alaska next month.









