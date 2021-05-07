Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded an estimated maximum $496,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative II (ATSSI II). This contract provides support to the Ogden Air Logistics Complex’s (OO-ALC) ATSSI II program for the continued development and sustainment of a depot technology infrastructure supportive of the OO-ALC mission to perform critical test functions important to the ongoing operational safety, suitability, and effectiveness of multiple Air Force weapon systems/subsystems. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed May 5, 2030. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds in the amount of $266,679 are being obligated on the first task order. Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8227-21-D-0004).





U.S. Navy

Raytheon Co., Dulles, Va., is awarded a $495,000,000 hybrid firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single award contract to provide logistics consulting services to coordinate the complex repair process for the supply chain management center logistics integration support secondary repairable program. The contract has a five-year ordering period and a six-month option to extend services with a maximum value of $495,000,000. Work will be performed in Albany, Ga., (46 percent); Camp Lejeune, N.C., (19 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (15 percent); Okinawa, Japan (13 percent); Barstow, Calif., (6 percent); and Kaneohe, Hawaii (1 percent). Performance is expected to be complete in November 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $5,000 is being obligated under the contract’s initial task order to fund the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited via beta.sam.gov, with six proposals received. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Ga., is the contracting activity (M67004-21-D-0002).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Mission Systems Sector, Linthicum Heights, Md., is awarded a $74,829,628 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5519 to exercise an option for production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 Hemisphere systems. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., (55 percent); Tampa, Fla., (6 percent); Andover, Mass., (5 percent); Chelmsford, Mass., (4 percent); Rochester, N.Y., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (3 percent); Los Angeles, Calif., (2 percent); Winona, Minn., (2 percent); Stafford Springs, Conn., (2 percent); Glendale, Ariz., (1 percent); Nashua, N.H., (1 percent); Elk Grove Village, Ill., (1 percent); White Marsh, Md., (1 perceet); Tucson, Ariz., (1 percent); Chandler, Ariz., (1 percent); Washington, N.C., (1 percent); Woodridge, Ill., (1 percent); Richardson, Texas (1 percent); Minneapolis, Min.., (1 percent); El Cajon, Calif., (1 percent); Hiawatha, Iowa (1 percent); Littleton, Colo., (1 percent); Glendale, Calif., (1 percent); and miscellaneous locations each less than 1% (4%), and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $74,829,628 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $51,980,284 firm-fixed-price order (N0042121F0394) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures Lots Three and Four T-45 aircraft inlet modification retrofit kits. Additionally, this order includes associated support equipment, special tooling, logistics support, and original equipment manufacturer engineering for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,339,555; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,640,729 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $22,473,085 firm-fixed-price modification (P00104) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0050). This modification adds scope for the procurement of four VH-92A aircraft MT-1 cabin interiors and MT-1 spares in support for depot level stand up for the Presidential Helicopters Replacement Program. Work will be performed in Woodland, Wash., (70 percent); Coatesville, Penn., (10 percent); Wood Dale, Ill., (7 percent); Stratford, Conn., (2 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,218,228; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,198,699; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,056,158 will be obligated at time of award, $15,056,158 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a maximum $325,533,853 firm-fixed-price contract for Global Positioning Systems receiver parts and vendor-managed inventory services. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year one-time procurement with nine one-year option periods. The first option is being exercised at the time of award. Locations of performance are Iowa, New Hampshire and Virginia, with a May 5, 2022, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 procurement funds, and operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-21-C-0002).

*Small business









