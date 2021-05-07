Headlines – May 7, 2021

Advertisement

U.S. sends more warplanes to Afghanistan to protect troop pullout-

The United States has deployed a dozen additional warplanes to bolster protection of American and coalition troops making a final withdrawal from Afghanistan as Taliban insurgents step up pressure on Afghan government forces, top Pentagon officials said May 6.



EU, U.S. defense leaders pounce on new pet project: military mobility-

European Union members have admitted the United States into a project aimed at quickening the flow of military personnel and equipment across the continent, hoping the move will open a new front in trans-Atlantic cooperation.





More than 130 House lawmakers push to ramp up F-35 buy-

More than 130 members of the House of Representatives have signed a letter urging continued financial support for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, signaling a potential roadblock for lawmakers hoping to cut F-35 procurement in fiscal 2022.



U.S. Army looks for nontraditional business to tackle robotic vehicle sustainment-

The U.S. Army is tapping nontraditional businesses to tackle the challenge of future robotic combat vehicle sustainment, according to a statement from the Army Applications Laboratory.



Huntington Ingalls bullish on unmanned growth-

America’s largest military shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls Industries, is known for aircraft carriers and large-deck amphibious ships, but its corporate strategy is sighted in on much smaller platforms.





U.S. nuclear weapons upgrade to see delay on old silos, tech-

Upgrading America’s nuclear missile arsenal will likely take longer than expected because of the complexities of pulling 1970s-era ICBMs out of aging silos and testing and installing replacement missiles and technology to run the system for decades to come, according to a congressional audit.



Aircraft carrier Gerald Ford finishes post-delivery tests, trials-

The aircraft carrier Gerald Ford has wrapped up its post-delivery test and trials.



Air Force begins clearing B-1Bs to fly as safety inspections continue-

The Air Force is beginning to return B-1B bombers to the air after grounding the entire fleet last month to investigate a fuel system issue.





Skeptics question VA promise to increase diversity in senior management-

Veterans Affairs officials are promising more focused initiatives to improve minority representation in department leadership positions, but outside advocates remain skeptical that the efforts can work.



New panel to advise VA leaders on better response to sexual misconduct issues-

Faced with controversy and watchdog concerns about sexual harassment and misconduct within Veterans Affairs facilities, department officials are looking for volunteers for a new working group tasked with finding solutions how those cases are handled and how to prevent them in the first place.



Thousands of veteran record requests languish in red tape-

Nearly a half-million veterans’ record requests are pending before the National Archives, leaving families without benefits, the ability to pursue jobs, or the right to have military burials.









