California National Guard Senior Leadership visits Aerial Firefighting recertification training

U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Taft O. Aujero, Assistant Adjutant General, California Air National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Keith G. MacDonald, National Guard Bureau Director of Operations, tour a C130-J Hercules aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing during MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) training at the San Bernardino Air Tanker Base, Calif., May 5, 2021. Utilizing the C-130 aircraft equipped with the MAFFS unit, Air National Guard aircrew from 146th Airlift Wing work together to accomplish their aerial firefighting certification training alongside the U.S. Forest Service and other wildfire prevention agencies.
U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Taft O. Aujero, Assistant Adjutant General California Air National Guard, greets Col. Lisa Nemeth, Wing Commander, 146th Airlift Wing during MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) training at the San Bernardino Air Tanker Base, May 5, 2021. The Tanker Base is located on 20 acres of the former Norton Air Force Base. The base serves as the backbone of aviation firefighting for the US Forest Service in southern California providing support for air tankers and helicopters during fire season each year.
Brig. Gen. Keith G. MacDonald, National Guard Bureau Director of Operations, greets Col. Lisa Nemeth, Wing Commander, 146th Airlift Wing, during MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) training at the San Bernardino Air Tanker Base, Calif., May 5, 2021. The 146th AW is the oldest unit in the California Air National Guard, having almost 90 years of service to the state and nation.
