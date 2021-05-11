March ARB opens new fire station

Advertisement

During a May 6, 2021, ceremony in Riverside County, Calif., March Air Reserve Base firefighters and base leadership helped unveil the installation’s new satellite fire station – a project the Los Angeles District managed.

Along with updated utilities and amenities, the fire station is in a different area of the base. The move alone is expected to cut down on response time by three to four minutes, which directly supports installation life, health and safety efforts for Airmen and employees, whether they’re working in a base facility or on the flight line.

The facility is scheduled to be operational as soon as next week.









