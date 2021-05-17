Headlines – May 17, 2021

Advertisement

News

Space Force CO who got holiday call from Trump fired over comments decrying Marxism in the military-

A commander of a U.S. Space Force unit tasked with detecting ballistic missile launches has been fired for comments made during a podcast promoting his new book, which claims Marxist ideologies are becoming prevalent in the United States military.



Russia brands U.S. an ‘unfriendly’ country-

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government has branded the United States an “unfriendly” nation, putting a new legal stamp on tensions with Washington in advance of high-level meetings with President Joe Biden’s administration.





Business

Unclear when Boeing will deliver new Air Force One planes, says Air Force general-

Boeing will be late to deliver the two new Air Force One planes currently under construction, the U.S. Air Force’s top uniformed acquisition official said May 13.



Germany expects ‘wave’ of new Eurotank partners after September conference-

German defense officials expect to sign up new European partners for the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System following a September conference in Berlin devoted to the effort, according to a government report to parliament.



Boom Supersonic aims to fly ‘anywhere in the world in four hours for $100’-

Reviving the supersonic dream that died with Concorde’s retirement nearly two decades ago seems, at first, like an outrageous fantasy.





Defense

DOD eases mask rules to follow new CDC guidance-

The Defense Department no longer requires masks at DOD facilities for fully vaccinated personnel. The guidance applies to everyone who is at least two weeks past receiving their final dose, and covers both indoor and outdoor activities.



Senior Trump Air Force official suggested dramatically slashing F-35 jet numbers-

The official in charge of purchasing military hardware for the US Air Force suggested slashing the total number of Lockheed Martin F-35 jets for the service by more than half late last year, according to two former defense officials involved in the discussions who spoke with CNN. The news comes as Congressional criticism of the most expensive weapons program in US history grows.



After 15 years, the Navy’s littoral combat ships are still in search of a mission-

The Navy made headlines when it moved to decommission the first four San Diego-based ships after less than half their service lives.



Making the Air Force’s case for big fighter cuts-

To ensure it can compete—and win—against peer adversaries such as China and Russia in the future, the Air Force must divest its aging equipment and instead invest in more capable and advanced aircraft, said Lt. Gen. S. Clinton Hinote, deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration, and requirements.



U.S. Air Force to cut F-35 buy in future years defense plan-

The Air Force will propose about a 10 percent cut in its planned F-35 purchases in the upcoming future years defense plan, citing sustainment costs for the jet well above what was expectd, and because the service prefers to wait for the more advanced Block 4 model.





Veterans

Soldiers who perished in 1962 on secret mission to Vietnam are memorialized-

Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled for a top secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country.



Benefits for burn pit illnesses, hypertension from Agent Orange would be granted under new plan-

Nearly all veterans who served in overseas conflicts in the last 31 years would be granted presumptive benefits status for a host of respiratory illness and cancers under a sweeping proposal to be introduced by Senate leaders next week.









