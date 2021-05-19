Vandenberg AFB gets new U.S. Space Force name

Advertisement

Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., was officially renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base during a U.S. Space Force ceremony held at the base parade grounds, May 14, 2021.

“The establishment of the U.S. Space Force is a significant step forward in the recognition of space as a warfighting domain,” said Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Space Operations Command commander. “Renaming Air Force installations where space operations is the primary mission more closely reflects the overall mission of the base. Renaming these installations is critical to building a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force.”

Maj. Gen. Deanna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander and Space Operations Command deputy commander, was the presiding officer for the renaming ceremony, which also included redesignating the 30th Space Wing as Space Launch Delta 30, a unit of the Space Force aligned under Space Operations Command.

“I am delighted to be with you here today as we take another step in building the structure of our United States Space Force,” said Burt. “For decades, Vandenberg Air Force Base has been a focal point – indeed, in many cases, the starting point for space operations across the Department of Defense and the Department of the Air Force. It has long been known as “Space Country”, and that moniker is well-earned.”

The 30th Operations Group and 30th Mission Support Group were inactivated as part of the transition to the new USSF Delta structure, with 30th OG commander, Col. Kris Barcomb, and 30th MSG commander, Col. Michael Hunsberger, transitioning to Space Launch Delta 30 vice commanders. Squadrons that were previously under these groups will now report directly to the SLD 30 commander.

“With today’s redesignation, the Space Launch Delta 30 will continue to lead the way to protect and defend our nation’s interests in an increasingly contested, degraded, and operationally limited domain,” said Col. Anthony Mastalir, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. “Since the establishment of the United States Space Force, we have continued to evolve, adapt, and have experienced perpetual change. We are charged to be bold, to think boldly, and to act boldly with agility and sense of purpose.”

Col. Anthony Mastalir and Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy will continue their leadership roles as the new SLD 30 commander and command chief respectively. Mastalir was officially inducted into the U.S. Space Force in a small ceremony before the redesignation.

“I know we can’t do our mission without the contributions of every Airman and Guardian on this installation. It’s just not possible,” said Mastalir. “The success of Space Launch Delta 30 will depend on the continued collaboration across every member of the unit, blue threads and brown threads alike. We will always be Team Vandenberg. Our nation expects that of us, and our profession demands nothing less.”

Vandenberg takes the next step in its space power evolution with a new name reflecting its new parent service branch: Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Mastalir concludes, “Today is more than a ceremony…it is the assumption of a proud and priceless heritage that provides us the foundation to write the course of history. Aim High, Semper Supra!”









