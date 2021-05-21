Headlines – May 21, 2021

Advertisement

News

U.S., Russia at odds over military activity in the Arctic-

The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to assert authority over Arctic shipping and reintroduce a military dimension to discussions over international activity in the area.



Taliban may grab U.S. military equipment as American troops leave Afghanistan-

U.S. military equipment could end up in the hands of Taliban fighters and terrorist groups as American troops withdraw thousands of vehicles, weapons and other military items from Afghanistan in coming months, Defense Department officials acknowledged on May 20.





Business

Fincantieri Marinette nabs $553.9M for second Constitution-class frigate-

The Navy has awarded a $553.9 million contract option to Fincantieri Marinette Marine to build a second Constellation-class guided missile frigate, the service announced May 20.



Teledyne, FLIR merger brings deep space to deep-sea sensing tech under one roof-

Teledyne Technologies’ $8.2 billion acquisition of FLIR Systems, finalized May 14, sets it up to become increasingly competitive in the world of unmanned and sensing capabilities, the latter’s vice president and general manager of unmanned systems and integrated solutions told Defense News in a May 18 interview.



Rheinmetall delivers combat robots to Britain, tank defenses to Hungary-

Germany’s Rheinmetall has announced two new deals for high-tech weaponry, featuring ground robots and active protection systems, with the U.K. and Hungary.



$14 billion contract marks start of new push to build U.S. F-16 fighters for partner nations-

The U.S. Air Force has awarded a $14 billion contract to Lockheed Martin to build new F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets for five countries through 2026.





Defense

Congress to vet nominees for Air Force secretary, two more key DOD positions next week-

The Senate Armed Services Committee plans to hold a joint confirmation hearing May 25 to vet President Joe Biden’s nominees for Air Force secretary and two other key Pentagon posts.



Senate rejects defense spending ‘parity’ amendment-

The Senate on May 20 sank a Republican proposal meant to boost defense spending by binding Congress to equal increases to defense and nondefense spending.



Space Force’s first battle is with the US Army-

The newest force is relying on Army and Navy transfers to grow. But giving up missions is not in the military’s DNA.



Special Operations Command is now seeking a high-speed VTOL aircraft-

New details have emerged of U.S. Special Operations Command’s interest in a new High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing, or HSVTOL, aircraft concept.



Here’s when first two littoral combat ships will be mothballed-

Just more than a decade after they entered naval service to great fanfare as the future face of the U.S. Navy, the first two littoral combat ships will be mothballed later this year, according to the Navy’s inactivation schedule for 2021.





Veterans

94-year-old gets Medal of Honor 70 years after Korean War heroism-

Ralph Puckett Jr. — a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War — was presented with America’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor, by President Joe Biden on Friday.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact