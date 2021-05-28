Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

Ace Aero, Gunterville, Ala., (FA8691-21-D-1001); Airtec, Lexington Park, Md., (FA8691-21-D-1002); Alion Science and Technology Corp., McLean, Va., (FA8691-21-D-1003); Arctos Mission Systems LLC, Tampa, Fla., (FA8691-21-D-1004); ATI Engineering Services, Johnstown, Penn., (FA8691-21-D-1005); Axxeum, Huntsville, Ala., (FA8691-21-D-1006); BlackHawk Aerospace, Huntsville, Ala., (FA8691-21-D-1007); ISD, Wilsonville, Ore., (FA8691-21-D-1008); KIHOMAC, Reston, Va., (FA8691-21-D-1009); L3 Harris Communications Integrated Systems, Greenville, Texas (FA8691-21-D-1010); L3 Harris Communications Systems West, Salt Lake City, Utah (FA8691-21-D-1011); Leidos, Reston, Va., (FA8691-21-D-1012); MAG Aero, Fairfax, Va., (FA8691-21-D-1013); Meta Special Aerospace, Oklahoma City, Okla., (FA8691-21-D-1014); Naval Systems Inc., Lexington Park, Md., (FA8691-21-D-1015); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas (FA8691-21-D-1016); PAE, Arlington, Va., (FA8691-21-D-1017); Pinnacle Solutions, Huntsville, Ala., (FA8691-21-D-1018); SES-i, Huntsville, Ala., (FA8691-21-D-1019); Sierra Nevada Corp., Centennial, Colo., (FA8691-21-D-1020); Textron Corp., Hunt Valley, Md., (FA8691-21-D-1021); and Vertex, Madison, Miss., (FA8691-21-D-1022), have been awarded a combined $950,000,000 multiple award, fair opportunity, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a firm-fixed-price task order. Contractors will provide various Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers engineering assessments, procurement of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors and related equipment, integration of ISR sensors into non-standard aircraft, and contractor logistics support for non-standard aircraft with ISR sensors. Work will be performed at the locations of the contractors and various FMS customer locations and is expected to be completed May 31, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 22 offers were received. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales administrative funds in the amount of $22,000 are being obligated to each company at the time of the award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



Stephenson Stellar Corp., Baton Rouge, La., has been awarded a $22,738,300 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a Stellar Space Cyber Range Software/Hardware prototype. This contract provides the Air Force with tools and techniques to facilitate defensive cyber operations for space through the research and development of a land and space-based cyber experimentation platform entitled the “Stellar Space Cyber Range.” Work will be performed in Baton Rouge, La.. and Ann Arbor, Mich., and is expected to be completed May 28, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-21-C-1503).



Oracle America Inc., Redwood City, California, has been awarded a $16,061,658 firm-fixed-price contract for my personnel (myPers) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Oracle Service Client (OSvC) Bridge. This contract provides for the continued operations, sustainment and support of a CRM software platform of personnel knowledge, business processes and transactional services for active-duty, guard, reserve, retirees, and civilian personnel and their families with a total force knowledge base and data model. Work will be performed at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2022.





U.S. Navy

IAP World Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Fla., is being awarded a $36,608,417 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services (BOS) at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years is $171,794,537. Work will be performed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and is expected to be completed by September 2022. The work to be performed provides for BOS services to include family housing, facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, swimming pools, grounds maintenance and landscaping, utilities management, electrical, wastewater, water, and base support vehicles and equipment. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2022 defense health program; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Army); and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Defense Agencies) contract funds in the amount of $28,159,827 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-D-0034).



The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Md., is awarded a $20,236,813 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build of a vertical lift fan test facility located at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, N.C., and is expected to be completed by January 2023. The work includes the construction of a vertical lift fan test facility, which is integral in operation of the F-35B aircraft. The project also requires fire protection, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, lighting, site improvements, and supporting utilities. Fiscal 2018 military construction contract funds in the amount of $20,236,813 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-21-C-0035).



L3 Communications Integrated Mission Systems L.P., Integrated Aerospace Systems, Waco, Texas, is awarded an $18,883,053 fixed-price incentive (firm target), firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides non-recurring engineering and material to develop and qualify the degraded visual environment helmet mounted display and processor capability for integration into the Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft. Work will be performed in Waco, Texas (52 percent); Aurora, Ill., (25 percent); Torrance, Calif., (18 percent); and Huntsville, Ala., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,791,792 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0031).



General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., is awarded an $11,183,991 firm-fixed-price modification (P00014) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1063). This modification exercises an option to procure Group 5 unmanned air system (UAS) intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support for outside the Continental U.S. (OCONUS) Task Force Southwest and Marine Corps operations using contractor-owned/contractor-operated MQ-9 Reaper UAS. Work will be performed in Yuma, Ariz., (45 percent); Poway, Calif., (15 percent); and various locations OCONUS (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,183,991 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Md., was awarded a $17,635,011 modification (P00045) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0058 for contractor logistics support services for the Afghan Air Force Special Mission Wing. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2010 Pseudo Foreign Military Sales (Afghanistan) funds in the amount of $17,635,011 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., has been awarded an estimated $16,450,918 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for spare parts supporting various wheeled and tracked military vehicles. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Michigan and South Carolina, with a June 14, 2026, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-21-D-0110).





Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a $7,987,433 sole-source contract modification (P00009) under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Case JA-P-NCO contract HQ085121C0001. This modification expands Aegis FMS in-scope work including radar integration/test support services under existing contract line item numbers 1218 and 2218. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J.. The period of performance is from time of award through Dec. 31, 2022. The total value of the contract increases from $124,528,215 to $132,515,648. Case JA-P-NCO funds in the amount of $7,641,366 are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









