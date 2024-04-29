Air Force

Sierra Nevada Corp., Englewood, Colorado, was awarded a $13,080,890,647 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm-target), and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC). This contract provides for the development and production of the SAOC Weapon System to include the delivery of engineering and manufacturing development aircraft, associated ground systems, production aircraft, and interim contractor support. Work will be performed in Englewood, Colorado; Sparks, Nevada; Beavercreek, Ohio; and Vandalia, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by July 10, 2036. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $59,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2834-24-C-B002).

URS Federal Services International Inc., Cleveland, Ohio (FA8051-20-D-0001); DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas (FA8051-20-D-0002); ECC International LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0003); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greenville, South Carolina (FA8051-20-D-0004); Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas (FA8051-20-D-0005); PAE-Perini LLC, Arlington, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0006); Readiness Management Support L.C., Panama City, Florida (FA8051-20-D-0007); and Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA8051-20-D-0008), were originally awarded a combined multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling value of $6,400,000,000 for worldwide contingency and humanitarian support on April 3, 2020. This modification to the combined multiple award contract increases the program ceiling value to $15,000,000,000 for worldwide contingency and humanitarian support. This contract provides contingency planning, deploying, and training and equipping of forces; emergency and contingency construction; logistics and commodities; and services. The Air Force Contract Augmentation Program is a contract with extensive worldwide support capabilities, providing a full range of base operating and life support and logistical support on an as required basis to support all programs. The requirements focus on emergency and contingency construction, logistics and commodities, and services to support the Air Force, any Department of Defense component, or any federal government entity operating to: 1) deter, deny, and defeat state adversaries; 2) disrupt, degrade, and defeat violent extremist organizations; 3) strengthen our global network of allies; and 4) strengthen America’s foreign policy impact on our strategic challenges. The location of performance is determined at the task order level and includes various locations worldwide and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2031. The original contract was a competitive acquisition, and eight offers were received. At the time of this modification, URS Federal Services International Inc., Cleveland, Ohio (FA8051-20-D-0001); DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas (FA8051-20-D-0002); and PAE-Perini LLC, Arlington, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0006), have merged via novation agreement and are currently operating under Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0002). The six Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V contractors are noted as the following: Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0002); ECC International LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (FA8051-20-D-0003); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greenville, South Carolina (FA8051-20-D-0004); Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas (FA8051-20-D-0005); Readiness Management Support L.C., Panama City, Florida (FA8051-20-D-0007); and Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA8051-20-D-0008). Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,000 per contract were obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 3, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, was awarded a $387,545,690 definitized contract action for Global Hawk (RQ-4) aircraft sustainment. This contract provides for contractor logistics support services. The locations of performance are Sacheon Air Base, Republic of Korea; Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea; Misawa Air Base, Japan; Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy; and San Diego, California; and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to the Republic of Korea, Japan Ministry of Defense, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This contract is a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $33,678,759 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8690-24-C-B001).

Dataminr Inc., New York, New York, has been awarded a $59,354,911 modification (P00009) to previously awarded FA7014-21-C-0024 to exercise Option Year Three for web-based, mobile, e-mail, and application programming interface alerting on breaking news to the Department of Defense for force protection and first response. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $217,225,289. Work will be performed at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by June 25, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $51,337,559 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AM General LLC, South Bend, Indiana, has been awarded a maximum $61,173,210 firm-fixed price, requirements contract for hydraulic transmissions. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Jan. 21, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-D-0034).

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc.,** Lansing, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $12,033,000 modification (P00005) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-22-D-N162) with four one-year option periods for silk weight drawers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is April 28, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fechheimer Brothers Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $9,418,500 modification (P00012) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1468) with four one-year option periods for men’s uniform dress trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Illinois, with a May 4, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, California, was awarded a $32,120,832 modification (P00044) to contract W31P4Q-20-C-0024 for the Switchblade Weapon System. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds and Marine Corps funds in the amount of $32,120,832 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $16,604,243 time-and-materials contract to integrate data on predictive analytics in the personnel and human resources, talent management, medical, readiness, resilience, and security domains. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-F-2229).

Oshkosh Defense, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $10,832,385 modification (P00059) to contract W56HZV-23-C-0081 for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (North Macedonia) funds in the amount of $10,832,385 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $7,648,058 cost-plus-fixed fee, level-of-effort contract for field service representatives and engineering and logistics support for the Next Generation Jammer–Mid Band. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $25,382,554. Work will be performed in Oak Harbor, Washington (66%); El Segundo, California (18%); Patuxent River, Maryland (9%); China Lake, California (6%); and Amberley Queensland, Australia (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,661,702 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016421GWS31 N0016424FW026).

