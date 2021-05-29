Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines now power more than 1,000 aircraft

Advertisement

Pratt & Whitney recently celebrated the 1,000th aircraft powered by GTF engines, with this milestone aircraft delivered to Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd.

GTF engines power three aircraft families in service today: Airbus A320neo, Airbus A220 and Embraer E-Jets E2.

The 1,000th aircraft marked the 30th A320neo family aircraft in the Sichuan fleet with 51 more to be delivered. In addition to GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, the airline also operates 87 A320ceo family aircraft with V2500® engines.

“We are honored to take delivery of the 1,000th GTF-powered aircraft,” said Li Haiying, Chairman of Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd. “We offer our congratulations on this milestone, which is a testament not only to the unmatched economic and environmental performance of GTF engines, but also the long-term relationship we have enjoyed with Pratt & Whitney.”

Powering 54 airlines around the world, GTF engines have saved more than 490 million gallons of fuel and avoided more than 4.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions, while accumulating more than 8.9 million engine flight hours of experience.

Thanks in part to the engine’s fuel efficiency these three aircraft families have experienced some of the highest utilization during the pandemic and recovery period. Paired with world-class dispatch reliability, the GTF is enabling operators to expand their route networks more sustainably. It is the engine of choice for more than 80 airlines and lessors who have placed orders and commitments for more than 10,000 engines. To service the growing fleet, Pratt & Whitney has established a global network of the world’s leading maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

“GTF-powered aircraft have introduced the world to a new era of more sustainable aviation with dramatic reductions in emissions and noise,” said Rick Deurloo, chief commercial officer and senior vice president at Pratt & Whitney. “Together with the engine’s unmatched fuel efficiency, world-class reliability, and comprehensive service offerings, we are delivering competitive solutions for our customers. That’s why we’re so excited to celebrate this milestone with Sichuan – and with all our valued operators around the world.”

Since entering service in early 2016, the GTF engine family has delivered on its promised ability to reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions by up to 20 percent, and to dramatically reduce regulated emissions and noise footprint. With the GTF’s long runway for future growth, Pratt & Whitney is just getting started.









