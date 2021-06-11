U.S. Air Force

The Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif. has been awarded a $3,120,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-15 Radar Eagle Vision. This contract provides for the production, modernization and support of the F-15 APG-82 radar system to rapidly deliver and stay aligned with the F-15 weapon system program. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed June 8, 2036. This contract currently does not have any delivery orders for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) but does allow for future FMS orders and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $471,662 are being obligated at the time of award. The F-15 Division Contracts Branch, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8634-21-D-2707).



United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colo., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $17,452,475 modification (P00006) to task order FA8811-20-F-0005 under the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contract (FA8811-20-D-0001). This modification provides mission integration requirements and other standard services for the U.S. Space Force-51 mission. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colo., and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2021 space procurement funds in the amount of $8,726,237 will be obligated at the time of award. The cumulative face value of this task order is $149,581,475. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $12,940,000 cost-plus-fixed fee, undefinitized contract action for software development services for the maturation, integration, and testing of the accelerated Communications-as-a-Service capability. This contract includes an option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $20,400,000. Work will be performed in Tukwila, Wash., (30 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (26 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (22 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (13 percent); San Diego, Calif., (5 percent); and Palmdale, Calif., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. If the option is exercised, work will continue through June 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,150,000 was obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002421C5201).



Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Mass., is awarded a $9,208,622 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee term modification to previously-awarded contract N6339421C0004 to exercise options for ordnance alteration installation services and to provide engineering and technical services in support of the MK99 fire control and AN/SPY-1 radar transmitter systems. Work will be performed in Yokosuka, Japan (25 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (25 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (20 pecent); Norfolk, Va., (14 percent); Everett, Wash., (12 percent); Mayport, Fla., (2 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (1 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,352,014 (80%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $924,330 (10%); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $732,278 (8 percent); and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $200,000 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics, Electric Boat, Groton, Conn., is awarded a $7,889,406 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort contract for the operation, maintenance and protection of the floating dry dock SHIPPINGPORT ARDM-4, which is government-owned and contractor-operated. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $39,756,122. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,889,406 will be obligated at time of award, of which $7,889,406 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4311).

*Small business







