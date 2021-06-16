Headlines – June 16, 2021

News

China denounces NATO statement, defends military spending policy-

The Chinese mission to the European Union on Tuesday denounced a NATO statement that declared Beijing a “security challenge,” saying China is actually a force for peace but will defend itself if threatened.



‘We need more’ before Ukraine can join NATO, says Stoltenberg-

A day after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted NATO leaders had “confirmed” it would become a member, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made clear no such action was imminent.



Frustration growing as time runs short to evacuate Afghan allies ahead of US withdrawal-

Time is running out to find a solution for Afghan nationals looking to emigrate to the United States before American military forces leave the country.





Business

Army orders 2 prototype sensor suites for next-generation surveillance plane-

The U.S. Army selected two companies to design and build prototype sensors for its next-generation airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system, according to a June 14 announcement.



China delivers 100 military vehicles to Lebanon-

Lebanon’s military has received 60 B80VJ and 40 Sinotruk Howo vehicles as part of military assistance from China.



Lockheed says global demand for F-35 remains strong despite uncertainty over U.S. Air Force plans-

Despite lingering questions about the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to buying 1,783 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, Lockheed Martin’s new head of the aircraft program expects growing international demand for the stealth jet, she told reporters June 10.



Fincantieri’s Marinette Marine announces Mark Vandroff as new shipyard CEO-

Fincantieri’s Marinette Marine announced a leadership change at the Wisconsin shipyard, with retired U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Vandroff set to take over as CEO in July.





Defense

Next National Defense Strategy should return to two-war force construct-

As the Biden administration updates the National Defense Strategy, it should return to the force-sizing construct of preparing to fight two major theater wars, and not just one; and selectively increasing the kinds of forces most urgently needed for more demanding future fights, according to a new paper from AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.



Pentagon considering permanent naval task force to counter China in the Pacific-

The two initiatives, which are not yet finalized, would add muscle to President Joe Biden’s tough talk on China.



Navy is developing “bio-inspired” drones that transition between air and water-

The U.S. Navy appears to be taking a cue from mother nature by seeking to develop “bio-inspired autonomous systems” that mimic or leverage characteristics of the natural world to accomplish Navy missions.



Navy plans to arm F/A-18E/F, F-35C with Air Force’s JASSM-ER cruise missile-

The U.S. Navy’s 2022 budget includes funds for a cruise missile that will be new to the Navy but has been in production for the U.S. Air Force.





Veterans

Senator vows to hold up VA leadership nominees until department provides info on toxic exposures bill-

A Tennessee senator is blocking the confirmation of four nominees to Veterans Affairs leadership posts over lingering complaints about the department’s lack of response on the cost and scope of pending legislation granting more generous benefits to victims of military toxic exposure cases.







