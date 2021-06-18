U.S. Navy

Saab Inc., Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $53,805,000 undefinitized contract for force on force training systems-next (FoFTS-Next). The FoFTS-Next is the next generation of instrumented – tactical engagement simulation system (I-TESS) for the Marine Corps. The FoFTS-Next Increment 1 consists of instrumentation systems for individuals, vehicles, buildings and weapons. FoFTS-Next Increment 1 also encompasses the command and control and network systems required to transport, process and display data from the instrumentation. The contract contains 68 option contract line items, which if exercised would increase the cumulative contract value to $127,868,001. Work will be performed at the following locations: Huskvarna, Sweden (66 percent); Orlando, Fla., (17 percent); Stafford, Va., (5 percent); Twentynine Palms, Calif., (2 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (2 percent); Camp Lejeune, N.C., (1 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (1 percent); with the remaining work locations (7 percent) to be determined at definitization. Work is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2019 procurement (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $24,055,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $29,750,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2371b using competitive procedures. Marine Corps Systems Command, Program Manager Training Systems, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-C-8051).



Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded a $12,514,386 modification (P00017) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-19-D-0033. This modification increases the ceiling to provide additional air vehicles, support equipment and spares in support of the RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs) and ScanEagle UAS for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Bingen, Wash., (83 percent); various locations outside the continental U.S. (12 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $10,605,201 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2301 to exercise an option for littoral combat ship industrial post-delivery availability support for USS Canberra (LCS 30). Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (80 percent); and Pittsfield, Mass., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine is awarded a $9,080,929 cost-plus-award-fee order N62786-21-F-0020, against previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-16-G-2301 to provide planning, management and emergent availability support for USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (65 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (35 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Funding in the amount of $8,504,999 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,504,999 (94 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Stark Aerospace Inc., Columbus, Miss., was awarded a $56,087,580 firm-fixed-price contract for sustainment services of the Shadow Plug-In Optronic 300 series payloads in support of product manager Aerial Enhanced Radar, Optics, and Sensors. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 25, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGY-21-D-0005).



Cianbro – A/Z JV, Pittsfield, Maine, was awarded a $46,421,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the regional C-5 aircraft isochronal maintenance hangar at Westover Air Reserve Base, Maine. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Chicopee, Maine, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 military construction (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $46,421,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-21-C-0025).



The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $32,577,153 modification (P00082) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 to incorporate a directed change order for the remanufacture of twelve Apache aircraft and six-part numbers for the tail rotor blades. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $33,040,693 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $9,394,407 modification (P00059) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0071 for Hellfire and Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile engineering services. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of June 16, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds; 2019 missile procurement (Air force) funds; 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds; 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds; 2021 missile procurement (Army) funds; 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds; and 2021 missile procurement (Air Force) funds, in the amount of $9,394,407 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







