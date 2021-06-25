U.S. Army

Bryan Global JV LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., (W912GB-21-D-0026); CDM Constructors Inc., Boston, Mass., (W912GB21-D-0027); Conti Federal Services Inc., Edison, N.J., (W912GB-21-D-0028); Escobar Construction, Los Angeles, Calif., (W912GB-21-D-0029); MBGS-Pond JV LLC, Reston, Va., (W912GB-21-D-0030); Relyant Global LLC, Maryville, Tenn., (W912GB-21-D-0031); and The Robins & Morton Group, Birmingham, Ala., (W912GB-21-D-0032), will compete for each order of the $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction in North Israel. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.



Relyant Global LLC, Maryville, Tenn., (W912GB-21-D-0040); MBGS-Pond JV LLC, Reston, Va., (W912GB-21-D-0039); Escobar Construction, Los Angeles, Calif., (W912GB-21-D-0038); Conti Federal Services Inc., Edison, N.J., (W912GB-21-D-0037); CDM Constructors Inc., Boston, Mass., (W912GB-21-D-0036); Bryan Global JV LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., (W912GB-21-D-0035); and The Robins & Morton Group, Birmingham, Ala., (W912GB-21-D-0041), will compete for each order of the $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction in in South Israel. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Taunton, Mass., was awarded a $10,599,849 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to procure system engineering and test services in support of the Tactical Network-Transport on the Move systems and equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Taunton, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2019 and 2021 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $10,599,849 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W15P7T-21-F-0009).





U.S. Air Force

CACI NSS LLC, Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $45,088,976 firm-fixed-price task order for medical readiness logistics/program support services. This contract provides for functional and technical support for the Manpower Equipment Force Packaging program and expeditionary/contingency medical equipment management operations. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Dupo, Ill., Joint Base Andrews, Md., Travis AFB, Calif., Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Kadena Air Base, Japan, Yokota AB, Japan; and a European location yet to be announced. The work is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,048,688 are being obligated at the time of award. The 763rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Scott AFB, Ill., is the contracting activity (FA4452-21-F-0035).





U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $136,470,802 firm-fixed-price contract for MK 15 close-in weapon system upgrades and conversions, system overhauls and associated hardware. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $344,400,000. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (85 percent); and the government of South Korea (15 percent), under the foreign military sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., (33 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (10 percent); Pittsburgh, Penn., (6 percent); Williston, Vt., (5 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (5 percent); Hauppauge, N.Y., (2 percent); Andover, Mass., (2 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (2 percent); Radford, Va., (2 percent); Palo Alto, Calif., (2 percent); Joplin, Mo., (1 percent); Tempe, Ariz., (1 percent); Van Nuys,. Calif., (1 percent); Anaheim, Calif., (1 percent); Valencia, Calif., (1 percent); Irvine, Calif., (1 percent); East Syracuse, N.Y., (1 percent); and various locations with less than 1 percent each (24 percent combined) and is expected to be completed by April 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) (61 percent) funds in the amount of $78,220,272; FMS (South Korea) (16 percent) funds in the amount of $20,314,585; 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (10 percnet) funds in the amount of $13,230,676; 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) (8 percent) funds in the amount of $9,825,994; and 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) (5 percent) funds in the amount of $6,279,275, will be obligated at time of award, of which, funding in the amount of $78,220,272 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5406).



Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded an $8,357,473 cost-plus fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2415. This effort is to provide long lead time material procurement and management services. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Funding in the amount of $8,357,473 will be obligated at time of contract modification release. These contract funds in the amount of $8,357,473 will expire at the end of the fiscal 2023. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Miss., is the contracting activity.

