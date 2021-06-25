fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

U.S. commemorates those who served in Korean War, which began 71 years ago

by David Vergun
A U.S. Army artillery crew checks their equipment near the Kum River, South Korea, July 15, 1950. (Army photograph)

The Korean War’s roots can be traced back to 1945 following the post-World War II surrender of Japan, which had occupied Korea since 1910. 

After the Soviet Union declared war on Japan in August of 1945, Soviet forces invaded northern Korea, as well as other areas in Northeast Asia under Japanese control. After invading Korea, the Soviets established a major foothold in northern Korea, north of the 38th parallel — which roughly divided the Korean peninsula in half — while the United States had a strong presence in southern Korea. 

In 1948, Korea officially split into what is now known as South Korea, or the Republic of Korea, and North Korea, or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when North Korean troops, aided by military support from China and the Soviet Union, invaded South Korea with the aim of consolidating the two Koreas into one, controlled by the communist north.

Although the Soviet Union and the United States had been allies during World War II, after the war, relations between the two nations deteriorated, ushering in what became known as the Cold War.

M24 Chaffee light tanks from the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division prepare an assault on North Korean T34/85 tanks at Masan, South Korea, in September 1950. (Army photograph)

North Korea’s invasion of South Korea was viewed unfavorably by many non-communist nations, including the U.S.

The result was that for the first time in history, the United Nations Security Council authorized the formation of a U.N. Command and dispatched troops to help repel the invaders.

The U.S. provided about 90 percent of the troops, but it is noteworthy that 21 other nations also participated.

At first, things were going badly for the U.S., South Korean and allied troops. North Korean forces pushed them far south into a small area around the southeastern city of Pusan (today known as Busan), which became known as the Pusan Perimeter.

On Sept. 15, 1950, U.N. forces, under the command of U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur, landed at the port of Incheon, about halfway up the peninsula on the Yellow Sea, near Seoul, South Korea’s capital. The operation involved about 75,000 troops and 261 naval vessels.

The battle, which ended four days later, effectively cut the supply lines of North Korea to the south which resulted in a hasty retreat by the communists to the north and the capture of Seoul by U.N. forces.

Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur, commander of U.N. forces, observes the naval shelling of Incheon, South Korea, from the amphibious force command ship USS Mount McKinley, Sept. 15, 1950. (Army photograph)

U.N. forces then rapidly moved into North Korea, some reaching as far as the Yalu River, which lies along the border between North Korea and China.

The situation in North Korea alarmed China, and on Oct. 19, 1950, a large mass of Chinese soldiers crossed the Yalu River and, by late December, pushed U.N. forces back into South Korea.

From that time until the end of the war nearly three years later, most of the fighting centered around the 38th parallel. Seoul, which is close to the 38th parallel, was captured and then recaptured by U.N. forces a total of four times.

This post-1950 warfare, although very intense at times, is generally described as a war of attrition, with neither side gaining much ground, despite heavy casualties.

Fighting ended on July 27, 1953, when the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed. A demilitarized zone was established not far from the 38th parallel, which once again divided Korea into two nations.

Today, South Korea is a valuable ally of the U.S. Also, a large number of U.S. forces are stationed in South Korea to provide security and deter aggression.

In 1995, the Korean War Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to honor the millions of service members who served during the Korean War.
 

U.S. Marines engage in urban warfare during the liberation of Seoul, South Korea, sometime in late September 1950. (Army photograph)

 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Headlines – June 25, 2021
 By Aerotech News
The Lafayette Escadrille: Americans who...
 By Bob Alvis
U.S. Air Force selects Electra...
 By Aerotech News
Intrepid Tiger II takes first...
 By Kristine Wilcox
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit