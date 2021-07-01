Vets 4 Veterans monthly meeting set for July 7

The Vets 4 Veterans monthly meeting is 5:30 p.m., July 7.

The group meets the first Wednesday of each month at their office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.

Everyone is invited to come and learn about new and ongoing programs, as well as planning for upcoming events.

“These meetings give us the opportunity to share together, get to know each other, hear about what programs we have been working on, see what’s on the schedule, and discuss plans for the future,” said the group in a release.

Vets 4 Veterans has worked throughout the pandemic to provide for the needs of veterans in our community. Corporate sponsors have stepped up to supply funds as the group was unable to hold their regular fundraising events.

The group has delivered boxes of groceries to 50 veterans every month; worked with John Parsamyan, Vets 4 Veterans vice president, to get the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program up and running; and have already had several veterans hired out of the program.

“Thank you to all of you, our faithful volunteers and supporters.”

This year, Vets 4 Veterans is unable to hold their annual Classic Car Show, but they do have a few other exciting fundraising events coming up during the summer.

“It is important that we start the planning for our Golf Tournament in October and establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January 2022,” said the group.







