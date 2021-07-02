Headlines – July 2, 2021

News

U.S. days from completing formal Afghanistan withdrawal but up to 1,000 troops could remain-

The U.S. could complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within days, according to multiple U.S. officials, making this a critical week in President Joe Biden’s campaign to end America’s longest war even as U.S. military officials warn the country could devolve into civil war.



In launching airstrikes in Syria, Iraq, Biden lowers bar for use of military force-

President Biden’s decision June 27 to launch airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria demonstrated how the administration plans to handle attacks on American troops and facilities in the region: The U.S. will respond forcefully even if no American personnel are killed or injured, a lower bar for retaliation than was employed by the Trump administration, U.S. officials said.





Business

Raytheon gets $2 billion U.S. Air Force contract for nuclear cruise missile-

Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) has been awarded an about $2 billion contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop and make a nuclear-armed cruise missile, the U.S. aerospace maker said on July 1.



Oshkosh nets $152M deal for JLTVs for U.S. military, NATO allies-

The U.S. Army Contracting Command awarded Oshkosh Defence a $152 million contract for the Joint Light Tactical Wheeled Vehicles, trailers and associated kits, the Department of Defense announced.





Defense

Prepare for mandatory COVID vaccines in September, Army tells commands-

The Army has directed commands to prepare to administer mandatory COVID-19 vaccines as early as Sept. 1, pending full Food and Drug Administration licensure, Army Times has learned.



U.S. Navy ditches futuristic railgun, eyes hypersonic missiles-

The U.S. Navy has pulled the plug, for now, on a futuristic weapon that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity.



Why Frank Kendall’s nomination to be Air Force secretary remains on hold-

Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is holding up Frank Kendall’s nomination for Air Force Secretary over the Pentagon’s decision to award the F-35 international training center to Arkansas’s Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Air Force Magazine has learned.





Veterans

VA may force employees to get COVID vaccines-

Veterans Affairs employees could be required to get the coronavirus vaccine to keep their jobs, under a plan being considered by department leadership.



Military families express growing frustration over pandemic-induced backlog of veteran records-

Veterans and families of fallen service members are growing frustrated over a massive backlog within the federal agency responsible for providing military records needed to receive government benefits.







