Lockheed Martin opens advanced manufacturing facility to expand Orion spacecraft production

Lockheed Martin opened its Spacecraft Test, Assembly and Resource (STAR) Center in Titusville, Fla,. July 15, 2021.

The STAR Center features business and digital transformation innovations that will expand manufacturing, assembly and testing capacity for NASA’s Orion spacecraft program and ultimately, future space exploration.

“The STAR Center is a spacecraft factory of the future”

Lockheed Martin currently assembles the Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I and II Moon missions at the nearby Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout (O&C) building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The addition of the STAR Center provides much-needed space for the new production phase of Orion, allowing future Orion spacecraft – starting with the Artemis III mission – to be built faster.







