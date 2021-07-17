fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Lockheed Martin opens advanced manufacturing facility to expand Orion spacecraft production

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy image)

Lockheed Martin opened its Spacecraft Test, Assembly and Resource (STAR) Center in Titusville, Fla,. July 15, 2021.

The STAR Center features business and digital transformation innovations that will expand manufacturing, assembly and testing capacity for NASA’s Orion spacecraft program and ultimately, future space exploration.

“The STAR Center is a spacecraft factory of the future”

Lockheed Martin currently assembles the Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I and II Moon missions at the nearby Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout (O&C) building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The addition of the STAR Center provides much-needed space for the new production phase of Orion, allowing future Orion spacecraft – starting with the Artemis III mission – to be built faster.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Navy, industry partners to study...
 By Latasha Ball
Headlines – July 16, 2021
 By Aerotech News
X Planes: Experimental aircraft bring...
 By Stuart Ibberson
DOD must invest now to...
 By Terri Moon Cronk
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit