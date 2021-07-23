U.S. Air Force

Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., has been awarded a ceiling $953,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Air Base Air Defense services. This contract provides the USAFE-AFAFRICA with a layered base defense capability. This capability will be employed across various sites within the area of responsibility. Work will be performed at various locations throughout Europe and Africa and is expected to be completed July 20, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with five offers received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,834,393 will be obligated via the first task order, which will be awarded with the basic contract. The 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is the contracting activity (FA5641-21-D-0002).



Braxton Technologies LLC, Colo. Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $139,448,344 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00036) to contract FA8806-19-C-0003 for satellite operations, prototyping, and integration for support and delivery, network, infrastructure, hardware, and architecture solutions. This modification provides cross-domain solutions, design, integration, and rapid delivery team services. Work will be located at Colo. Springs, Colo.; and Los Angeles, Calif., and is expected to be completed May 16, 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,748,384 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $233,956,395. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Jade Creek Construction LLC, Manassas, Va., has been awarded an $11,307,381 firm-fixed-price construction contract for the all labor, materials, and equipment necessary to replace existing wind turbine generators. Work will be performed at Ascension Auxiliary Airfield, South Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to be completed Nov 28, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 Energy Resilience Conservation Investment Program funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2521-21-C-0016).





U.S. Navy

Cintel Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala. (N0016421DJW54); Cornerstone Research Group Inc.,* Miamisburg, Ohio (N0016421DJW55); Globe Tech LLC,* Plymouth, Mich. (N0016421DJW56); GS Engineering,* Houghton, Tenn. (N0016421DJW57); Hendrick Motorsports Performance Group LLC,* Charlotte, N.C. (N0016421DJW58); Integrity Defense Services Inc.,* Springville, Ind. (N0016421DJW59); Loc Performance Products Inc.,* Plymouth, Mich. (N0016421DJW67); Mainstream Engineering Corp.,* Rockledge, Fla. (N0016421DJW60); Military Systems Group Inc.,* Nashville, Tenn. (N0016421DJW61); MSI Defense Solutions LLC,* Mooresville, N.C. (N0016421DJW62); Nev. Automotive Test Center,* Silver Springs, Nev. (N0016421DJW63); Pratt and Miller Engineering and Fabrication,* New Hudson, Mich. (N0016421DJW68); RCR Manufacturing Solutions LLC,* Welcome, N.C. (N0016421DJW64); TM1 Motorsports Inc.,* Santa Ana, Calif. (N0016421DJW65); and Valor Fleet Inc.,* Evansville, Ind. (N0016421DJW66), are awarded a $74,000,000 multiple award contract for the design, engineering, fabrication, and testing of prototype components and systems for the U.S. Special Operations Command family of special operations vehicles. Each awardee will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts do not include options and would bring the maximum cumulative value to $74,000,000 over a five year period. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, 2026. All requirements will be competed at the order level; thus, performance location will be dependent on the awardee. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $15,000 that does not expire will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured via beta.sam.gov, with 16 offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind. is the contracting activity.



Deloitte Consulting, Arlington, Va., is awarded a $27,160,067 modification to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract issued by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif.. This modification is to complete engineering changes to the order to payment system (OTPS), also known as NEST. The objective of this contract is to enable effective management of the current next generation enterprise network contracts, as well as to obtain the full range of systems engineering, software engineering, project management, integration and application sustainment services to assist and support the Navy’s program executive office digital to complete OPTS/NEST engineering changes. This modification adds the second increment of 12 months to this 43-month basic contract. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., and is expected to be completed by January 2024 if all options are exercised. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,787,240; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,685,566 will be applied to this contract after award. Obligated funds in the amount of $4,787,240 would have expired at the end of the current fiscal year if this award had not been made. The three option periods, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $49,158,628. This contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source, Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif. (N00039-20-C-0011), is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $19,066,327 undefinitized modification (P00005) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to procure 16 Operational Data Integrated Network Base kits, to include software installation and integration support for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program in support of the Navy, Air Force and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,051,967; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,929,986; and non-DoD participants funds in the amount of $2,551,229 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Swan Contracting LLC,* Peterborough, N.H., was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for emergency temporary roofing repairs for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-21-D-0042).

*Small business







