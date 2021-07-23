Sunburst Class 28 arrives to JFTB

Candidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 Chargers platoon arrive and check in on intake day and family members look on, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif. For the next five months, the candidates will live and go to school on base. Sunburst is one of three National Guard Youth ChalleNGe programs facilitated by the California Military Department and its focus is on reclaiming the lives of at-risk teens.













Candidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 Bruins platoon complete the intake process with a parent, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.













Candidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 arrive on intake day, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.













California State Guard Staff Sgt. Houa Vue, a platoon sergeant at Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy, briefs female candidates on intake day for the academy’s 28th class, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.













Candidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 Firehawks platoon are briefed by a cadre, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.













Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Class 28 candidate Amalia Rodriguez waits between cadre briefings in the female dorm during intake day, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.













U.S. Army Spec. Leonardo Miguel, a cadre member at Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy, briefs female candidates on intake day for the academy’s 28th class, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.









