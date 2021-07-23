fbpx
Featured

Sunburst Class 28 arrives to JFTB

by Aerotech News
(Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

Candidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 Chargers platoon arrive and check in on intake day and family members look on, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif. For the next five months, the candidates will live and go to school on base. Sunburst is one of three National Guard Youth ChalleNGe programs facilitated by the California Military Department and its focus is on reclaiming the lives of at-risk teens.
 
 
 
 
 

(Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

Candidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 Bruins platoon complete the intake process with a parent, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

Candidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 arrive on intake day, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

California State Guard Staff Sgt. Houa Vue, a platoon sergeant at Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy, briefs female candidates on intake day for the academy’s 28th class, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

(Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

Candidates in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 28 Firehawks platoon are briefed by a cadre, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy Class 28 candidate Amalia Rodriguez waits between cadre briefings in the female dorm during intake day, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

U.S. Army Spec. Leonardo Miguel, a cadre member at Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy, briefs female candidates on intake day for the academy’s 28th class, July 18, 2021, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif.
 
 
 

