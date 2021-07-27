Aerotech News Digital Edition – July 23, 2021

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – July 23, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the July 23rd issue of Aerotech News and Review! The “Battle of the Billionaires” space race rages on, as Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin launched its New Shepard rocket this week, with Bezos and three other passengers aboard. The vehicle reached an altitude of about 66 miles, exceeding the altitude reached on July 11th by Richard Branson’s SpaceShipTwo by more than 10 miles. In addition to Bezos and his brother Mark, the passengers included both the youngest and oldest persons to journey to space to date: 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, and one-time Mercury 13 astronaut Wally Funk. At age 82, Funk fulfilled her lifelong ambition of traveling to space, an opportunity that was denied her in the 1960s. We have the full story and much more news prepared for you, in this week’s edition of Aerotech News! Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Wally Funk’s Blue Origin flight caps an impressive career in aviation: page 2

Vets 4 Veterans event highlights resources for AV veterans: page 3

On This Date ” photo feature: Burt Rutan’s Proteus, YF-15A first flight, Grumman F-11 and more: page 5

Memories of Marine Corps Air Station Mojave: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – First WWII Allied jet fighter finds new home in Chino: page 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning July 23rd.