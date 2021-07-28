U.S. Army

Sentar Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala. (W900KK-21-D-0017); Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Orlando, Fla. (W900KK-21-D-0006); Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga. (W900KK-21-D-0007); The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo. (W900KK-21-D-0008); The MIL Corp., Bowie, Md. (W900KK-21-D-0009); Ad Hoc Research LLC,* Havre de Grace, Md. (W900KK-21-D-0010); Axiologic Solutions LLC, Fairfax, Va. (W900KK-21-D-0011); Command Post Technologies Inc.,* Suffolk, Va. (W900KK-21-D-0012); DigiFlight Inc.,* Columbia, Md. (W900KK-21-D-0013); Dignitas Technologies LLC,* Orlando, Fla. (W900KK-21-D-0014); ISYS Technologies,* Littleton, Colo. (W900KK-21-D-0015); Sealing Technologies Inc.,* Columbia, Md. (W900KK-21-D-0016); X Technologies Inc.,* San Antonio, Texas (W900KK-21-D-0018); and BAE Systems Technology & Services Inc., Rockville, Md. (W900KK-21-D-0005), will compete for each order of the $2,415,685,748 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and order-dependent) contract for site security services, range modernization and operations, event planning and execution, and information technology service management for the National Cyber Range Complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with 29 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2031. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.



Indtai Inc., Vienna, Va., was awarded a $142,413,371 firm-fixed-price contract to provide support services for the U.S. Army Continuing Education System program. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Vienna, Va., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 27, 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,100,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-21-C-0019).



Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., Kansas City, Mo. (W912DW-21-D-1001); HDR Engineering Inc., Bellevue, Wash. (W912DW-21-D-1002); Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Bellevue, Wash. (W912DW-21-D-1003); and WSP USA Solutions Inc., Wash., D.C. (W912DW-21-D-1004), will compete for each order of the $85,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multidiscipline architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 25 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity.



Innova Architects Inc.,* Tacoma, Wash. (W912DW-21-D-1005); Raymond Pond Full Service Solutions JV LLC,* Conyers, Ga. (W912DW-21-D-1006); WJA PLLC,* Seattle, Wash. (W912DW-21-D-1007); Yaeger Architecture Inc.,* Lenexa, Kansas (W912DW-21-D-1008), will compete for each order of the $85,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multidiscipline architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 25 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity.



Inland Dredging Co. LLC, Dyersburg, Tenn., was awarded a $17,690,000 firm-fixed-price contract for channel pipeline dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 29, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,690,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-21-C-0013).



The University of Central Fla. Board of Trustees, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $9,838,074 cost-no-fee contract for research and development efforts for the Embedded Training for Next Generation Combat Systems project. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $1,383,123 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W912CG-21-C-0010).





U.S. Navy

Chugach Consolidated Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-21-D-3602); Claxton/LT JV LLC,* Stafford, Va. (N62473-21-D-3603); KGJJ Engineering Solutions JV LLC,* Fort Worth, Texas (N62473-21-D-3604); and Sunik LLC,* Herndon, Va. (N62473-21-D-3605), are awarded a combined maximum-value $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract for multiple-function facilities support services at various government installations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. These four contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Chugach, KGJJ, and Sunik are each being awarded $500 to satisfy the guaranteed minimum. Claxton/LT JV LLC is being awarded the initial task order at $1,191,244 for airfield structures maintenance services at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif.. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by August 2022. All work on this contract will be performed at various government installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest area of responsibility including, but not limited to California (91 percent); Arizona (5 percent); Nevada (1 percent); Utah (1 percent); Colorado (1 percent); and New Mexico (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,192,744 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured as an 8(a) set-aside via the beta.sam.gov website, with five offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $48,777,624 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0316) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order procures low-rate initial production systems, to include 11 processors and 12 infrared receivers in support of the F/A-18 infrared search and track system. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla. (74.8 percent); Ocala, Fla. (21.4 percent); and Santa Barbara, Calif. (3.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,560,986; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,126,638 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Doliveira DJB JV LLC,* Upper Marlboro, Md., is awarded a maximum-value $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for design-bid-build construction services for roofing repairs and replacement at the Naval Research Laboratory, the Naval Research Laboratory Chesapeake Bay Detachment, and at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division. Work will be performed in Md. and Wash., D.C., and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 for the minimum guarantee will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with eight proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Wash., D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-21-D-0011).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $19,721,397 cost reimbursable modification (P00028) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering risk reduction efforts to support the delivery schedule of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft FAA1-FAA3 for the government of France. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla. (43 percent); Syracuse, New York (15 percent); Dallas, Texas (12 percent); Orlando, Fla. (11 percent); West Chester, Ohio (9 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $19,721,397 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Surface Technologies Corp., Atlantic Beach, Fla., was awarded a maximum value $8,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for exterior deck covering on U.S. naval ships and other government vessels homeported or visiting Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville, Fla.. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would not increase the cumulative value of this contract above $8,000,000. Work will be performed in Mayport, Fla. Base year period of performance is anticipated to be Sept. 15, 2021, through Sept. 14, 2022. Option Year One, if exercised, would have a period of performance from Sept. 15, 2022, through Sept. 14, 2023. Option Year Two, if exercised, would have a period of performance from Sept. 15, 2023, through Sept. 14, 2024. Option Year Three, if exercised, would have a period of performance from Sept. 15, 2024, through Sept. 14, 2025. Option Year Four, if exercised, would have a period of performance from Sept. 15, 2025, through Sept. 14, 2026. No funding will be obligated at time of award. This contract was procured through full and open competition via the solicitation posted on the beta.sam.gov website. The Southeast Regional Maintenance Center, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Nobel BioCare USA LLC, Yorba Linda, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $45,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE2DE-20-R-0007 for dental consumable items for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 14 offers received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Calif., with a July 28, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE2DE-21-D-0031).



American Water Operations & Maintenance LLC, Camden, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $9,733,824 modification (P00042) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-14-C-8290) for the water and wastewater operations and maintenance; and the renewal and replacement monthly utility service charge. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Utah, with an Aug. 31, 2064, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

