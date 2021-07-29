Long Range Anti-Ship Missile seekers improve capability, affordability

BAE Systems has received a $117 million contract from Lockheed Martin to produce next-generation missile seekers for the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile.

The seeker technology enables the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile to detect and engage specific maritime targets in contested environments with less dependence on traditional navigation systems. The next-generation seeker design reduces overall missile costs.

“We’re committed to providing affordable systems that deliver unmatched capabilities to the U.S. and its allies,” said Bruce Konigsberg, Radio Frequency Sensors product area director at BAE Systems. “We’ve designed efficient seeker systems that are easier to build and test without compromising on performance.”

Following design improvements conducted under a Diminishing Sources/Affordability contract, BAE Systems is producing next-generation seekers for Lots 4 and 5 that are more capable and easier to produce, with less-complicated manufacturing processes. The next-generation seekers have replaced obsolescent and limited-availability parts, dramatically reducing the system cost.

The Long Range Anti-Ship Missile contract will support missiles for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. allies through Foreign Military Sales, as well as research, development, test, and evaluation services.

BAE Systems’ work on the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile seeker is conducted at the company’s facilities in Wayne, N.J., Greenlawn, N.Y., and Nashua, N.H.







