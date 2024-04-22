Air Force

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, New York, was awarded a $88,380,255 Captains of Industry contract for the overhaul of B-2 digital receiver and legacy defense message system. This contract provides for overhaul, management, and material lay-in. Work will be performed at Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed by April 16, 2034. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8119-24-D-0008). (Awarded April 17, 2024)

HRL Laboratories LLC, Malibu, California, was awarded a $26,991,707 cost-reimbursement contract for Creating Arrays for Strategic elecTro-optical, proLiferated and Exquisite (CASTLE) program. The contract intent of the CASTLE effort is to build on earlier Space Industrial Base Working Group voting member recommended and co-funded projects to characterize performance and improve yields of medium and large format Focal Plane Arrays. Work will be performed in Malibu, California, and is expected to be completed by July 19, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,646,393 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-X011).

Stellar Sciences LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $24,940,816 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Modeling Applications for Next-Tier Initiatives and Capabilities of Realistic Engagements. This contract provides for developing and enhancing modeling, simulation, and analysis tools to strengthen the Satellite Assessment Center’s core capabilities and integrate them within a flexible and extensible enterprise-scale software and information technology; coordinating and supporting current and novel tools for predicting satellite radiometric signatures, estimating satellite physical characteristics and attitude, and other Space Domain Awareness challenges; exploring artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to accelerate innovation and implementation; and delivering modeling and simulation tool documentation tailored to government needs. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by April 18, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition under Air Force Research Laboratory’s open advance research announcement Directed Energy Technology Experimentation and Research. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory Directed Energy Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-24-C-X018).

BlueHalo, Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $24,476,289 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Satellite Assessment Center’s overarching objectives include accelerating the advancement of the directed energy modeling, simulation and analysis, assessment expertise, and highly technical capabilities to safeguard strategic U.S. space interests. This contract provides for research and development into predictive analysis, satellite modeling, resiliency research, and innovative testing environments for new methodologies to assess natural and other man-made directed energy effects on space systems. The contract will support data aggregation, perform risk analysis, and implement modern database management to improve the ability to meet growing demand for space assessments from the Satellite Assessment Center’s mission partners and the Space Domain Awareness community. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition under Air Force Research Laboratory’s open advance research announcement Directed Energy Technology Experimentation and Research. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $269,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory Directed Energy Directorate, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-24-C-X022).

Defense Logistics Agency

Honeywell International Inc., Clearwater, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $70,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to produce spare parts in support of the Radar Altimeter Common Core APN-209 receiver transmitters and indicator receiver transmitters spares and repairs. This was a sole-source acquisition using 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(1). This is a five-year base contract with three one-year option periods. The performance completion date is Oct. 29, 2029. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (SPRBL1-24-D-0007).

Fechheimer Brothers Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $16,355,700 modification (P00012) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1466) with four one-year option periods for men’s uniform dress coats. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Illinois, with an April 26, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $26,219,305 modification (P00031) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0889) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide sustainment and technical support in support of E-2C/D aircraft common and unique requirements for the governments of France, Japan, Taiwan, and Egypt. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (59.9%); Misawa, Japan (22.6%); Dayton, Ohio (4.4%); St. Augustine, Florida (4.3%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (8.8%), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $11,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

Fordice Construction Co., Vicksburg, Mississippi, was awarded a $21,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for casting articulated concrete mattress in the Mississippi River and tributaries. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in St. Francisville, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil construction, Recovery Act funds in the amount of $21,900,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0011).

Gensis 360 LLC,* Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was awarded a $16,773,359 firm-fixed-price contract for placement area improvements. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Galveston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 23, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,773,359 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-24-C-0002).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been awarded a $12,008,850 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the Strategic Chaos Engine for Planning, Tactics, Experimentation and Resiliency program. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (45%); Durham, North Carolina (15%); Merrimack, New Hampshire (15%); Burlington, Massachusetts (10%); and Santa Barbara, California (15%), with an expected completion date of November 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $2,029,998 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is the contracting activity (HR001124C0422).

HRL Laboratories, LLC, Malibu, California, was awarded a $9,331,775 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for the Macaroni program. Macaroni seeks to develop electrically small receivers and transmitters that exceed the current state of the art. Work will be performed in Malibu, California, with an expected completion date of January 2028. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,055,702 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under Broad Agency Announcement HR001123S0041, and 16 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-24-C-0399).

*Small Business