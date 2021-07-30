U.S. Navy

CASS Professional Services Corp., Temecula, Calif (N0042121D0033); and Omega Aerial Refueling Services, Alexandria, Va. (N0042121D0034), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These contracts provide contractor-owned, contractor-operated, air-to-air refueling services to receivers for receiver pilot initial qualifications, recurring pilot refresher readiness training and supporting fleet exercises for Department of Defense agencies, Department of Navy fleet and test customers, Foreign Military Sales customers and government contractors. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $900,078,260, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at various West Coast fleet area control and surveillance facility (FACSFAC) training ranges (35 percent); various Marine Corps training ranges (35 percent); various East Coast FACSFAC training ranges (25 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; six proposals were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC, Arlington, Va., is awarded a $98,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides organizational, selected intermediate, limited depot level maintenance and logistics support services for the F-5 F/N aircraft. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West, Florida (32 percent); NAS Fallon, Nev., (30 percent); Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Ariz., (25 percent); and NAS Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., (13 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042121D0036).



RF Products Inc., Camden, N.J., is awarded a $91,908,586 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (N6523621D4805). The contract is for ultra-high frequency antenna couplers (UHFAC) and control power supply (CPS) units. The contract addresses development and production of new UHFAC and CPS units for new construction ships used by the Navy, Coast Guard, and the Military Sealift Command. This equipment is currently fielded on vessels across the U.S. military and this contract will ensure the approved configuration is maintained on future hulls. The contract includes a single four-year ordering period. Fiscal 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,612,746; and fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funds in the amount $409,150 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed by RF Products in Camden, New Jersey, and, if all quantities are procured, final deliveries are expected in July 2027. This contract was solicited on a sole source basis pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source (Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1). Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity.



SOLPAC Construction Inc., doing business as Soltek Pacific Construction Co., San Diego, Calif, is awarded a $38,484,811 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247321F5153) under previously-awarded multiple-award construction contract N62473-18-D-5855 for design and repair of the thermal dynamic testing facility (T-Range) complex at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The task order also contains one planned modification which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $38,572,784. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, Calif., and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2021 Navy working capital; and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,484,811 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Poway, Calif., is awarded a $33,712,972 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for logistic support, maintenance services, supply chain and spares management, and sustainment support in support of the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft and its dual control mobile ground control station. Work will be performed in Yuma, Ariz., (45 percent); Manama, Bahrain (45 percent); and Poway, Calif., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,799,510 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0016).



General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $21,292,622 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-4312 for additional labor hours for planning and material procurements in support of the USS Hartford (SSN 768) engineered overhaul. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,292,622 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Cape Environmental Management Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $19,696,327 cost-plus-award-fee modification to task order N6274219F0129 under previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62742-16-D-1807 for Phase IV implementation of remedial alternatives for decision units N-2, N-3, and SE-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2021 environmental restoration (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,696,327 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.



Heffler Contracting Group,* San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $19,673,040 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247321F5104) under previously-awarded multiple-award construction contract N62473-21-D-1207 for the advanced education review board, Naval Postgraduate School campus renovation at Naval Support Activity Monterey. The task order contains five unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase cumulative task order value to $26,704,540. Work will be performed in Monterey, Calif., and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,673,040 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Industria Inc.,* Des Plaines, Ill., (N40085-21-D-0069), and ONeill Contractors Inc.,* Glenview, Ill., (N40085-21-D-0070), are awarded a combined maximum-value $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award, design-build construction contract for roof repairs and replacements at Naval Station Great Lakes. Industria Inc. is awarded $5,000 to satisfy the guaranteed minimum. ONeill Contractors Inc. is awarded an initial task order at $350,824 for roof replacements for Buildings 328 and 7260. Work for this task order will be performed in Great Lakes, Ill., and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Work for the overall contract will be performed in Great Lakes, Illinois, and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $355,824 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Patriot Contract Services LLC, Concord, Calif., is awarded a $12,487,535 option (P00358) to continue the services provided for the original contract (N0003314C3210) by invoking the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation clause, DFAR 52.217-8, “Option to Extend Services” (November 1999). The extension continues the operation and maintenance of eight government-owned, contractor operated USNS Watson-class, large medium-speed roll-on, roll-off ships. The vessels included under this contract are USNS Watson (T-AKR 310); USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311); USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312); USNS Red Cloud (T-AKR 313); USNS Charlton (T-AKR 314); USNS Watkins (T-AKR 315); USNS Pomeroy (T-AKR 316); and USNS Soderman (T-AKR 317). This modification awards a 63-day extension for the period July 30, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2021. The vessels will continue to support Navy’s worldwide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea, worldwide, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Working capital funds in the amounts of $4,697,314 (Navy); and $7,790,219 (Transportation), totaling $12,487,535, are obligated for fiscal 2021, covering the 63-day option period’s daily operating hire, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N0003314C3210).





U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $98,116,251 modification (P00018) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0092 for missiles for the Army Tactical Missile Systems Guided Missile and Launching Assembly Service Life Extension Program. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., Lufkin, Texas, Willison, Vt., Boulder, Colo., Camden, Ariz., Grand Prairie, Texas, Clearwater, Fla., and Windsor Locks, Conn., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Taiwan) funds; and fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $98,116,251 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



L.S. Black Constructors LLC, Saint Paul, Minn., was awarded a $25,045,996 firm-fixed-price contract to construct the Consolidated Vehicle Maintenance Facility at Whiteman Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Whiteman AFB, Mo., with an estimated completion date of July 29, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $25,045,996 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912DQ-21-C-4002).



Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $15,299,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging in the Mississippi River. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Venice, La., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,299,000 were obligated at the time of the award. New Orleans District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-21-C-0037).

U.S. Air Force



Kearfott Corp., Pine Brook, N.J., has been awarded $82,117,370 for B-2 Inertial Measurement Unit and Attitude Motion Sensor Set repairs. Work will be performed in Pine Brook, N.J., and is expected to be completed by June 29, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8117-21-D-0020).

*Small business







