Air Force Global Hawk UAV crashes in North Dakota

A U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Block 40 Global Hawk crashed at approximately 7 a.m., Central Standard Time, Aug. 6 in a rural field near Gilby, N.D.

The aircraft was from Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., and was returning to base at the time of the accident. The RQ-4 is an unmanned and remotely piloted aircraft, so no people were on board. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

The fire was extinguished and the incident is under investigation with recovery operations underway.

The site is an active military investigation, and the public is requested to avoid the area as much as possible in order to preserve the scene.

“The 319th Reconnaissance Wing has personnel on site and we anticipate recovery operations and the official investigation may take several weeks,” said Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander. “I’d like to personally thank local law enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and emergency services for their support on scene.”

As soon as additional details become available, they will be provided.








