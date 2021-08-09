fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Air Force Global Hawk UAV crashes in North Dakota

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy photo)

A U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Block 40 Global Hawk crashed at approximately 7 a.m., Central Standard Time, Aug. 6 in a rural field near Gilby, N.D.

The aircraft was from Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., and was returning to base at the time of the accident. The RQ-4 is an unmanned and remotely piloted aircraft, so no people were on board. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

The fire was extinguished and the incident is under investigation with recovery operations underway.

The site is an active military investigation, and the public is requested to avoid the area as much as possible in order to preserve the scene.

“The 319th Reconnaissance Wing has personnel on site and we anticipate recovery operations and the official investigation may take several weeks,” said Col. Jeremy Fields, 319th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander. “I’d like to personally thank local law enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and emergency services for their support on scene.”

As soon as additional details become available, they will be provided.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Headlines – August 9, 2021
 By Aerotech News
Littoral Combat Ship 27 (USS...
 By Aerotech News
Rocket Lab to launch NASA-funded...
 By Aerotech News
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit