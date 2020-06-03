No suspects sought in Grand Forks Air Force Base shooting, military says

Advertisement

No suspects are being sought in a shooting that left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said June 2.

“The two fatalities were the only ones involved in the incident,” base spokeswoman Lea Greene told The Associated Press.

She would not comment on whether investigators believe the June 1 shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.

“The investigation could take weeks, if not months,” she said.

The names of the deceased airmen may be released June 3, she said.

However, the parents of one of the airmen, Natasha Aposhian, confirmed their daughter was one of the airmen who died in a statement released June 2.

Aposhian was 21-years-old and from Phoenix, Ariz.

“We’re torn apart by the loss of our daughter to a senseless act of domestic violence,” said Brian Murray and Megan Aposhian. “Natasha had recently joined the Air Force and was just starting to embark on a career serving her country. It’s a tragedy she won’t get to fulfill her hopes and dreams. We ask that you pray for her, our family and the countless victims of these crimes.”

The base’s emergency services responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., CDT, a statement from the military said. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.

The airmen were members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Greene said the shooting occurred at a dormitory on base for single enlisted airmen early in their military careers.

The base specializes in unmanned aircraft operations and flies the RQ-4 Global Hawk. It is located about 15 miles west of Grand Forks, and is home to about 1,600 military members and 900 civilian employees, Tiggs said.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact