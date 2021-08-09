U.S. Air Force

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., Sacramento, Calif., has been awarded a $338,071,466 firm fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and time-and-material contract for Lots 17-21 production, out-of-warranty-repairs, and contractor logistics support. Work will be performed in Sacramento, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2027. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition, and fiscal 2021 procurement (3010) funds in the amount of $30,499,362 were obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. is the contracting activity (FA8678-21-D-0001).



Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $16,743,449 modification (P00005) for the Military Global Positioning System User Equipment (MGUE) Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) contract. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $176,441,061. The modification incorporates MSI Engineering Change Proposal-1 into the baseline. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., is expected to be completed by March 14, 2025, and is funded by fiscal 2021 3620 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds. No funds were obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8807-21-C-0006).





U.S. Army

Caterpillar Inc., Peoria, Ill., was awarded a $53,439,287 fixed-price-with-economic price adjustment contract for material, supply-chain management and technical support for Red River Army Depot, Texas. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 5, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W911RQ-21-D-0007).



Shimmick Construction Corp., Oakland, Calif., was awarded a $42,378,100 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a reinforced concrete ogee weir across the Success Lake spillway. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Porterville, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 4, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction in the amount of $42,378,100 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-21-C-0022).





U.S. Navy

Triverus LLC,* Palmer, Alaska, is awarded a $19,201,500 option exercise modification to the previously awarded, hybrid (firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract N00024-18-C-4449 to acquire services and material necessary to support production of the mobile cleaning, recovery, and recycling system; associated spare parts, engineering and services; and other direct cost in support of associated engineering and services. Work will be performed in Palmer, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $6,068,359 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







