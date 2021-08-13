Defense Logistics Agency

Boston Scientific Corp., Marlborough, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $265,230,300 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cardiovascular procedural packages and supplies under the manufacturer direct program. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Mass., with a Sept. 30, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE2DE-21-D-0033).



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $26,810,487 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-21-F-LB01) against a five-year base contract (SPRPA1-14-D-002U) with one five-year option period for F/A-18 aircraft spare parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Location of performance is Missouri, with an Oct. 31, 2027, delivery order end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2028 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.



Northrop Grumman Systems, Corp., Mission Systems, Woodland Hills, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $8,394,669 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-21-F-CT00) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPRPA1-21-G-CT01) for support of the E2-D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft program avionics flight management computers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 42-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a Feb. 5, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.





Navy

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Va. (N00189-21-D-Z036); Ancilla Technologies and Services Inc., Clarksburg, Md. (N00189-21-D-Z037); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va. (N00189-21-D-Z038); Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Va. (N00189-21-D-Z039); Universal Consulting Services Inc., Fairfax, Va. (N00189-21-D-Z040); and Whitney, Bradley and Brown Inc., Reston, Va. (N00189-17-D-Z041), are awarded an estimated $91,902,830 multiple award of indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts that will include terms and conditions for the placement of both cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders to provide program management support services in order to facilitate Navy Medicine’s mission to provide well-trained medical experts, operating as high-performance teams, to project medical power in support of the Surgery, Operation, Plans, & Readiness Directorate, Naval Bureau of Medicine. Each contract will run concurrently and will include a 48-month ordering period. Work will be performed in Falls Church, Va. (10 percent); at government facilities; and 90 percent in contractor facilities in response to awarded task orders which cannot be reasonably estimated at the time of contract award. The ordering period of the contract will begin in September 2021 and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,000 will be obligated (estimated $3,333) on each of the six contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts), and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Navy Electronic Business Opportunities and beta.sam.gov websites, with 13 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.



Fraser and Fogle,* Seattle, Wash., is awarded a maximum $50,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architectural-engineering services. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2026. The work to be performed is for architectural services at various locations serviced by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest (NAVFAC NW) area of operations to include Washington (75 percent); Alaska (22 percent); Idaho (1 percent); Oregon (1 percent); and Montana (1 percent), and may also include other areas of the U.S. and worldwide. The preponderance of the work is expected to be performed in the state of Washington. The exact location of the requirements will be designated on individual task orders. Fiscal 2021 military construction (MILCON) (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $1,000 for the minimum guarantee are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) and MILCON (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Contract Opportunities website with eight proposals received. NAVFAC NW, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity (N44255-21-D-0001).



Reyes Construction Inc., Pomona, Calif., is awarded $26,750,600 firm-fixed-price task order N6247321F5105 under a multiple award construction contract for design and construction of missile magazines at Naval Weapons Station, Seal Beach. The contract is incrementally funded with the first increment of $18,993,300 being allocated at the time of award. The second increment will be funded in fiscal 2022 at $7,757,300. The task order also contains five unexercised options, which, if exercised, would increase cumulative task order value to $26,903,000. Work will be performed in Seal Beach, Calif., and is expected to be completed by July 2023. The work to be performed includes construction of four missile magazines including access driveways and apron areas as well as electrical, telecommunications, and storm water management and drainage infrastructure. The options, if exercised, provide for pre-consolidation monitoring, and an electronic security system. Fiscal 2021 military construction, (Navy) contract funds are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5862).





U.S. Army

Solutions Through Innovative Technologies, Fairborn, Ohio, was awarded a $23,872,571 modification (P00010) to contract W91260-20-F-5001 for advisory and assistance services to support the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Satellite Operations Brigade. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $12,127,144 modification (P00006) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001120C0110 to exercise Phase 1 option of the Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $18,577,721 from $6,450,577. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (67 percent); Chicago, Ill., (17 percent); Niskayuna, N.Y., (9 percent); Pontiac, Mich., (3 percent); Columbia, Md. (2 percent); Tulsa, Okla., (1 percent); and East Hartford, Conn., (1 percent), with an estimated completion date of May 2022. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $10,135,107 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

