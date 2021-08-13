Pandemic forces cancellation of 2021 LA Air Show

Air show enthusiasts who were looking forward to seeing the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in the skies over the Antelope Valley are going to be disappointed.

A notice posted on the LA Air Show website Aug. 13 states the organizers have made the decision to cancel this show.

“The LA Air Show management has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 event scheduled for Oct. 23-24,” the announcement reads.

“The mounting challenges of resurrecting an air show at William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, Calif., combined with numerous complications created by the resurging pandemic, made it clear that cancellation is the best course of action to preserve the opportunity to put on a successful event in the future.”

People who have already bought tickets for the 2021 air show will receive a full refund.

“The refund process has already been initiated and no action is required by ticket holders at this time,” air show organizers said. They warn, however, that the refund process can take up to 10 business days until funds are credited.

Ticket holders are asked to check their credit card statements and contact the box office if a credit is not received by Aug. 30.

This is the second year in a row that an air show scheduled for Fox Field has been cancelled. The LA County Air Show, slated for March 2020, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next scheduled air show in our area is the Edwards AFB Air Show set for October 2022.







