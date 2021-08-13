fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Takano visits March Air Reserve Base, views base from atop historic control tower

by Aerotech News
(Air Force photograph)

U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, who represents California’s 41st Congressional District, visited March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Aug. 12.

While on base, Takano met with the new 452nd Air Mobility Wing Commander, Col. Gregory Haynes, and the 452nd Air Mobility Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Octavio Ortiz.

After a discussion in the conference room on current affairs, Haynes showed Takano and his staffers the view from the top of the wing headquarters building, which is the historic, original air traffic control tower for March Field.
 

(Air Force photograph)

 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
On This Date
 By Aerotech News
The Perseids are on the...
 By Jennifer Harbaugh
NORAD commander offers strategies for...
 By David Vergun
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit