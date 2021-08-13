Takano visits March Air Reserve Base, views base from atop historic control tower

U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, who represents California’s 41st Congressional District, visited March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Aug. 12.

While on base, Takano met with the new 452nd Air Mobility Wing Commander, Col. Gregory Haynes, and the 452nd Air Mobility Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Octavio Ortiz.

After a discussion in the conference room on current affairs, Haynes showed Takano and his staffers the view from the top of the wing headquarters building, which is the historic, original air traffic control tower for March Field.











