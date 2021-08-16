U.S. Navy

381 Constructors, Omaha, Neb., is awarded a $1,731,477,644 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a multi-mission dry dock at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Maine. The contract is incrementally funded with the first increment of $70,000,000 being allocated at the time of award. The second increment will be funded in fiscal 2022 at $214,000,000. The third increment will be funded in fiscal 2023 at $390,000,000. The fourth increment will be funded in fiscal 2024 at $405,000,000. The fifth increment will be funded in fiscal 2025 at $300,000,000. The sixth increment will be funded in fiscal 2026 at $200,000,000. The seventh increment will be funded in fiscal 2027 at $152,477,644. The contract also contains seven unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $1,739,899,555. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by June 2028. This project constructs a partitioned addition to Dry Dock #1 within the superflood basin area. The addition will consist of two bays, labeled Dry Dock #1 North and Dry Dock #1 West. The existing Dry Dock #1 will be renamed Dry Dock #1 East. Both Dry Dock #1 North and Dry Dock #1 West will be of sufficient size and depth to support the maintenance and overhaul of Virginia-class submarines, Blocks I-IV. New construction will include concrete floors, walls, and center wall separating Dry Dock #1 North and Dry Dock #1 West, new pump well systems, pump station building, two caissons, portal crane rails, mooring hardware, mechanical and electrical utilities, utility tunnels, and all appurtenances required to ensure an operational dry dock. Modifications will be made to the existing basin closure wall and to Berths #1 and #11. The existing Dry Dock #1 pumpwell will be connected to the new pumpwell system and the interior will be modified. The facility will include basic telephone, computer network, fiber optic, closed-circuit television security system, utility metering, and fire alarm systems. Fiscal 2021 military construction, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $70,000,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited via the beta.sam.gov website with two non-price proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-21-C-0077).



BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., (N00024-21-D-4457); and Fincantieri Marine Systems North America, Chesapeake, Va., (N00024-21-D-4458), are awarded a combined $1,300,061,738 maximum ceiling value, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (MAC I) to support sustainment execution efforts for littoral combat ships homeported in Mayport, Florida. These efforts consist of chief of naval operations dry docking selected restricted availabilities and selected restricted availabilities, continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, ship assessments, preventative/planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, and corrosion control in the contiguous U.S.; and continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative/planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, and corrosion control, outside the continental U.S. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts, which are expected to be performed in Mayport, Fla., (58 percent); outside the continental U.S. (28 percent); and other contiguous U.S. (14 percent) locations as appropriate. Each contract has an estimated ordering period of five years, which is expected to end in August 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $20,000 ($10,000 minimum guarantee per contract) is being obligated at each contract’s initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured using full and open competition with 16 offers received via the beta.sam.gov website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Ala., (N00024-21-D-4459); Colonna’s Shipyard Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-21-D-4460); East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC,* Portsmouth, Va., (N00024-21-D-4461); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.,* Portsmouth, Va., (N00024-21-D-4462); General Dynamics NASSCO-Mayport, Jacksonville, Fla., (N00024-21-D-4463); North Florida Shipyards Inc.,* Jacksonville, Fla., (N00024-21-D-4464); and Tecnico Corp.,* Chesapeake, Va., (N00024-21-D-4465), are awarded a combined $965,030,816 maximum ceiling value, firm-fixed price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (MAC II) to support sustainment execution efforts for littoral combat ships homeported in Mayport, Fla. These efforts consist of chief of naval operations dry docking selected restricted availabilities and selected restricted availabilities, continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, ship assessments, preventative/planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, and corrosion control in the contiguous U.S.; and continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative/planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, and corrosion control, outside the continental U.S. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts, which are expected to be performed in Mayport, Fla., (58 percent); outside the continental U.S. (28 percent); and other contiguous U.S. (14 percent) locations as appropriate. Each contract has an estimated ordering period of five years, which is expected to end in August 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $70,000 ($10,000 minimum guarantee per contract) is being obligated at each contract’s initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured using full and open competition with 16 offers received via the beta.sam.gov website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Life Cycle Engineering Inc.,* Charleston, S.C., (N00024-21-D-4466); Neal Technical Innovations LLC,* Daphne, Ala., (N00024-21-D-4467); and Valkyrie Enterprises Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., (N00024-21-D-4468), are awarded a combined $499,245,545 maximum ceiling value, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (MAC III) to support sustainment execution efforts for littoral combat ships homeported in Mayport, Fla. These efforts consist of chief of naval operations dry docking selected restricted availabilities and selected restricted availabilities, continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, ship assessments, preventative/planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, and corrosion control in the contiguous U.S.; and continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative/planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, and corrosion control, outside the continental U.S. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts, which are expected to be performed in Mayport, Fla. (58 percent); outside the continental U.S. (28 percent); and other contiguous U.S. (14 percent) locations as appropriate. Each contract has an estimated ordering period of five years, which is expected to end in August 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $30,000 ($10,000 minimum guarantee per contract) is being obligated at each contract’s initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured using full and open competition with 16 offers received via the beta.sam.gov website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Management Services Group Inc., doing business as Global Technical Systems (GTS),* Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded an $81,339,518 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of one lot of DLQ-9 pods, associated hardware for DLQ-9 pod modifications, and technical data in support of electronic attack/electronic warfare threat simulation for weapons development, test, and evaluation, fleet training, and target applications for the Department of Defense. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in August 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract is a small business set-aside, competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893621D0026).



Pennsylvania State University, Applied Research Laboratory, Electro Optics Center, Freeport, Penn., is awarded a $50,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Navy Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Electronics Manufacturing Center. The work to be performed provides for the operation and management of the center in its mission to develop naval platform-related manufacturing technologies and transition the technology for implementation in electronics manufacturing and other industrial facilities. In addition to accomplishing the center’s core mission, the contractor shall manage, operate, sustain and enhance the center’s ability to function as an Office of Naval Research ManTech Center of Excellence. Work will be performed in Freeport, Penn., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 12, 2026. The total cumulative value of this contract is $50,000,000. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amounts of $410,025 and $413,896 are obligated on two task orders upon release of the contract. These funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-20-R-0006, with two proposals received. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-21-D-7003).



Machine Tools Marketing Inc.,* Bixby, Okla., (N6893621D0044); Machine Tools USA Inc.,* Mathews, Va., (N6893621D0045); and Pacific IC Source,* Yucaipa, Calif., (N6893621D0046), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These contracts procure various machine tools, work holding devices and peripheral equipment for conventional, computer numerically controlled equipment and provide support, to include maintenance, repair, relocation, delivery, installation, and training associated with acquired machinery in support of earthquake recovery efforts for the Navy. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $40,000,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed in China Lake, California, and is expected to be completed in August 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Nakupuna Solutions LLC,* Arlington, Va., is awarded a $28,987,467 firm-fixed-price contract for modernization efforts of base area networks for Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, and Marine Corps Recruiting Depot (MCRD) Parris Island. This contract provides modernization and sustainment of the base area network/local area network and the unified communications at Marine Corp installations. The combined systems shall provide a fully converged, net-centric enterprise architecture supporting the migration of applications, services, and networks on a common infrastructure that satisfies Department of Defense unified capabilities requirements. Work will be performed at Camp Lejeune, N.C.; MCAS Beaufort, S.C.; and MCRD Parris Island, S.C., with an expected completion date of February 2023. The maximum dollar value is $28,987,467; no option periods are included in the contract. Fiscal 2020 overseas contingency operations (Marine Corps) procurement funds in the amount of $28,987,467 are being obligated at time of award and funds will expire Sept. 30, 2022. This procurement is a direct 8(a) sole-source award to an Alaskan Native Corp. in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5, authorized or required by statute. The Marine Corp Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-C-4905).



Great Eastern Group Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is awarded a $9,130,194 modification to exercise and fund the second 12-month option on a firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements for the offshore support vessel Hercules. This vessel will be utilized to support refueling and resupply of the Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX-1). This contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods, and one 11-month option period. Work will be performed in the U.S. Pacific Command’s area of responsibility, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised by July 15, 2024. The option is funded by research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220519C3500).



Chugach Consolidated Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded an $8,296,583 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new combat training facility at Marine Corps Base Guam. The contract also includes three option items that are being exercised at time of award and is included in the $8,296,583. Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam, and is expected to be completed by September 2022. The work to be performed includes the construction of a covered training area, field training area, rappel training area, hand-to-hand combat pit and an obstacle course. The three exercised options include construction of the following: a portion of the field training area, the roof over the bleachers, and the roof over the rappelling tower. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,296,583 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-21-C-1315).





U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Mass., has been awarded a $960,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Advanced Extremely High Frequency-Terminals (AEHF-T) Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center (AFNWC) requirement for interim contractor support, contractor logistics support, terminal depot activation, terminal hardware/software procurement and studies associated with support of the AEHF-T systems. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass.; and Largo, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 9, 2031. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition, and fiscal 2021 Space Force procurement funds in the amount of $1,345,000 are being obligated at time of award. AFNWC, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8735-21-F-0002).



HDT Global, Solon, Ohio, was awarded a $17,627,730 fixed-price incentive firm modification (P00070) to previously awarded contract FA8204-13-C-0010 for the Transporter Erector Replacement Program (TERP) production. This modification exercises Lot Four, Option Four and provides the government five TERP units. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio; and Florence, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 24, 2023. Fiscal 2021 missiles procurement funds in the amount of $14,639,112 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded an $11,548,797 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00007) to contract FA8823-21-C-0001 for Space Based Infrared System Contractor Logistics Support (SBIRS) product support integration contract evolution (SPICE). Work will be performed at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.; Buckley AFB, Colo.; Greeley Air National Guard Station, Colo.; and Boulder, Colo. The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 29, 2022. Funds in the amount of $3,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award, and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,021,548,797. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colo., is the contracting activity.



NewBridge Partners Inc.,* Herndon, Va., has been awarded a $10,634,861 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) software and computing architecture assessment. This contract provides for investigation, design, assess, and coordination for various GEOINT space and network architectures to provide more timely and relevant products to military and other users. The location of performance is Fort Belvoir, Va., and work is expected to be completed by Aug. 12, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition; offers were solicited electronically via an open broad agency announcement and two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $765,900 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8750-21-C-1515).





Defense Logistics Agency

Michelin North America Inc., Greenville, S.C., has been awarded a maximum $85,135,593 firm-fixed-price contract under solicitation SPE7LX-21-R-0040 for tires. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is South Carolina, with a Dec. 11, 2024, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-21-D-0136).



Emerald Coast Utility Services Inc., Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., has been awarded a $47,735,304 modification (P00056) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-16-C-8311), with no option periods for additional water and wastewater utility services at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Florida, with a June 14, 2067, performance completion date. Using military service is the Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2067 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.



Excel Garment Manufacturing Ltd., El Paso, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $25,405,200 modification (P00006) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1248) with four one-year option periods for improved flame resistant coveralls. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Texas, with an Aug. 18, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.



Moog, Inc., East Aurora, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $8,795,570 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for vibration controls. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with an Aug. 31, 2026, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama (SPRRA1-21-D-0021).





U.S. Army

Greenland Enterprises, Hampton, Va., was awarded a $29,150,299 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of a chrome-plating facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Watervliet Arsenal, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 3, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $29,150,299 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-21-C-0011).



Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded an $18,270,800 firm-fixed-price contract for furnishing a fully crewed and equipped hydraulic pipeline cutterhead dredge for the removal and disposal of shoal material. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-21-D-0014).



Maersk Line Ltd., Norfolk, Va., was awarded a $14,638,671 modification (000199) to contract W52P1J-14-G-0023 for the Army Prepositioned Stock Four, Japan Watercraft, Logistics Support Services under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise program. Work will be performed in Yokohama, Japan, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 16, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $1,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.



AM General LLC, South Bend, Ind., was awarded a $10,629,644 firm-fixed-price contract for heating, ventilation, air conditioning systems and power inverter kits to upgrade the M997A3 ambulance. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 6, 2022. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W911RQ-21-D-0009).



Weston Solutions Inc., Peachtree, Ga., was awarded a $10,322,031 modification (P00002) to contract W912DY-20-F-0475to provide maintenance and repair services in support of federally funded petroleum systems and facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Peachtree, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 13, 2022. Fiscal 2021 revolving funds in the amount of $10,322,031 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.



4K Global-ACC JV LLC,* Augusta, Ga., was awarded an $8,031,188 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of the Zone 2 Special Purpose Refueler Vehicle Maintenance Facility at Tyndall Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work will be performed in Tyndall AFB, Fla., with an estimated completion date of May 25, 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $8,031,188 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-21-C-0029).

*Small business







