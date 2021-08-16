Headlines – August 16, 2021

News

Afghan government collapses as Taliban sweeps in, U.S. sends more troops to aid chaotic withdrawal-

Taliban fighters took control of Kabul on Sunday, delivering the militant Islamist group the prize it has long sought: authority over all of Afghanistan as the Western-backed government collapsed, President Ashraf Ghani fled, and the long-dominant American presence appeared to be coming to an abrupt and chaotic end after nearly 20 years.



Concerns over U.S. terror threats rising, more troops deployed as Taliban takes over-

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators on a briefing call Aug. 15 that U.S. officials are expected to alter their earlier assessments about the pace of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan.



U.S. ramps up evacuation efforts as Taliban once again takes over Afghanistan-

There are thousands of Afghans who risked their lives helping the U.S. over the past two decades and are still seeking Special Immigrant Visas.



U.S. spent $83 billion training Afghan forces. Why did they collapse so quickly?-

How could the U.S.-trained Afghan military collapse so quickly?





Business

Navy issues multiple contracts worth up to $2.76 billion for East coast littoral combat ship maintenance-

The Navy has issued multiple awards cumulatively worth up to $2.76 billion to maintain its East Coast-based Littoral Combat Ships, according to a Friday Defense Department contract announcement.





Defense

Missile Defense Agency dials up the speed in quest for hypersonic interceptor-

While the Missile Defense Agency hit the pause button on its effort to bring a defensive hypersonic weapon online, it’s now ready to move forward and is engaging industry in the first phase of the effort.





Veterans

This one will hurt for a long time: U.S. veterans despair as Taliban claim much of Afghanistan-

U.S. troops who deployed to Afghanistan over the past two decades say the Taliban’s rapid conquest of much of the country in the past week has left them stunned and dismayed.







