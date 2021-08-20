A VFW message to veterans in the wake of recent events in Afghanistan

With the recent turn of events in Afghanistan, the Veterans of Foreign Wars wants the veterans of the war in Afghanistan to know we stand with you.

Scores of VFW members know the anger, frustration, and sadness you are experiencing after hearing the troubling reports and seeing the disturbing images coming from lands where we sacrificed so much.

From the fall of Saigon in Vietnam, to the withdraw from Somalia after the battle of Mogadishu, to the ISIS take-over of Fallujah, Ramadi, Mosul, and Tikrit, far too many of us have experienced the heavy burden of loss, disappointment, and helplessness our newest generations of veterans may be feeling watching the Taliban return to power.

However, while there is bitter sentiment over this withdrawal, we encourage you to hold your head high. Because of your vigilance, hard work, and selfless sacrifice, you dealt a tremendous blow to al Qaeda, taking out its leader Osama Bin Laden, and disrupting its ability to plan and execute another major attack on American soil since Sept. 11, 2001. You who served in Afghanistan with honor, valor, and distinction, our nation owes you a tremendous debt of gratitude for the past twenty years of relative safety and security. Your service was not in vain.

While we continue to watch events unfold in Afghanistan, we remind our brothers and sisters that we are beside you, arm-in-arm, ready to support you. You are not alone.

Please know that through the Department of Veterans Affairs, the VFW, and other non-profit organizations, there are people you or a battle buddy can talk to and resources available to help cope with the stress of the situation.

Veterans Administration

www.va.gov

Veterans of Foreign Wars

www.vfw.org

American Legion

www.legion.org

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

www.iava.org







