Headlines – August 23, 2021

News

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations

A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Aug. 23, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program.

Islamic State threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport

Potential Islamic State threats against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the U.S. military to develop new ways to get evacuees to the airport in Kabul, a senior U.S. official said Saturday, adding a new complication to the already chaotic efforts to get people out of the country after its swift fall to the Taliban.

Business

General Dynamics building lightweight vehicle electronic warfare system for U.S. Army

The U.S. Army recently awarded General Dynamics a contract to prototype an electronic warfare system on the new Infantry Squad Vehicle.

Two Saudi firms to co-produce Sky Guard drone for operational use

Two Saudi companies have inked an agreement to co-produce and further develop the Sky Guard drone for operational use.

Defense

This Navy captain is now the first woman commanding a nuclear aircraft carrier

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt is now the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln.

Marine Corps pilot program expands infantry skills

The Marine Corps is conducting a series of pilot training programs designed to enhance the capabilities of infantry elements.

Pentagon poised to unveil, demonstrate classified space weapon

For months, top officials at the Defense Department have been working toward declassifying the existence of a secret space weapon program and providing a real-world demonstration of its capabilities, Breaking Defense has learned.