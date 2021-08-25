Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

BAE Systems Information and Electronics Systems Integration, Nashua, N.H., was awarded an $843,894,209 modification (P00006) to contract W58RGZ-21-D-0023 for life cycle contractor support for the Limited Interim Missile Warning System Quick Reaction Capability. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 2, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Luhr Bros. Inc., Columbia, Ill., was awarded a $24,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dike and revetment construction work. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912P9-21-D-0037).

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Md., was awarded a $21,386,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of a new access-control facility at Fort Meade. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Fort Meade, Md., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 23, 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $21,386,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0016).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $10,830,150 modification (P00001) to contract W58RGZ-21-F-0360 for Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation System/Pilot Night Vision Systems. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $10,830,150 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Technology Service Corp., Arlington, Va., was awarded a $230,000,000 (maximum ceiling) contract (H9240121D0003) with a $1,500 minimum ordering guarantee for aircraft, turrets and spares to provide U.S. Special Operations Command with an increased multi-intelligence capability. The contract is funded at the task order level with operations and maintenance, procurement, and research development test and evaluation funding. The period of performance is a base period of six months with three 12-month options. The contract is a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III authorized under 10 U.S. Code 2304(b)(2) or 41 U.S. Code 253 (5)(2). U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., was awarded a $200,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for research and development. This contract provides for innovative research and development in order to identify, mitigate and protect avionics systems against cyber attack, and prototype agile, next generation platform and system of systems architectures to enable rapid integration and fielding of enhanced mission system capability. The location of performance is Beavercreek, Ohio, and work is expected to be completed by Aug. 23, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. The Air Force Research Lab, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-D-1006).

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Boulder, Colo., was awarded a $200,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for research and development. This contract provides for innovative research and development in order to identify, mitigate and protect avionics systems against cyber attack, and prototype agile, next generation platform and system of systems architectures to enable rapid integration and fielding of enhanced mission system capability. The location of performance is Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and work is expected to be completed by Aug. 23, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. The Air Force Research Lab, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-D-1004).

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Va., was awarded a $98,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order (FA7014-21-F-0108) under a General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 1 contract for A10 strategic plans and policy support services. This task order will provide technical, analytical, operational, programmatic, and planning subject matter expertise support for Air Force A10-S, and its component branches, as well as the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Branch missions. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C.; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and if all options are exercised, work is expected to be completed by Aug. 25, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which one offer was received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,024,901 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (GS00Q14OADU130).

SteriPack USA Ltd. LLC, Lakeland, Fla., was awarded a $14,743,000 contract for the industrial base expansion of polyester-spun swab-in-tubes for the Department of Defense’s Defense Assisted Acquisition (DA2) Cell at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The contract provides for the expansion of domestic production capacity of polyester-spun swab-in-tubes. Work will be performed in Lakeland, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive commercial solutions opening (FA8119-21-S-C001), with solicitation FA8534-21-R-0017 being issued directly to SteriPack USA Ltd. LLC upon selection to move forward into Spiral 3. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds (3080) in the amount of $14,743,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins AFB, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8534-21-C-0004).

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk, Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $32,479,184 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-award-fee, incentive fee contract N00024-16-C-4306 for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) fiscal 2021 planned incremental availability. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed July 2022. Funds in the amount of $30,680,155 will be obligated at time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $32,479,184 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Mid Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

