Headlines — August 25

News

Biden says he expects Afghanistan evacuations to be finished next week

About 64,000 individuals have been evacuated from Kabul in recent weeks, but advocates say thousands more are still waiting.

ISIS terrorist threats jeopardize Afghanistan evacuation, Pentagon assessment warns

The security in Kabul has deteriorated Aug. 24 due to new terrorist threats by the Islamic State branch in Afghanistan.

Kabul evacuee with potential ISIS ties detained at Qatar base

Up to 100 evacuees have been flagged for further scrutiny during the more comprehensive screening they received at their first stop after Afghanistan.

South Korea is airlifting hundreds of Afghans out of Kabul

Over 380 Afghans who supported South Korea in Afghanistan before the Taliban seized power are expected to arrive at an airport outside Seoul on Aug. 26, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Business

Lockheed: New missile defense system upgrades will produce more comprehensive battlefield picture

The next round of upgrades for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s battle command system is expected to deliver a more comprehensive battlefield picture, according to the system’s developer, Lockheed Martin.

Key components missing to bring JADC2 to contested battlefields

The Defense Department needs industry to build resilient tools that can survive in contested environments.

Here’s who the U.S. Army has tapped to build an enduring capability to counter drones and cruise missiles

The U.S. Army has chosen Leidos-owned Dynetics to build prototypes for its enduring system to counter both drone and cruise missile threats, sources tell Defense News.

Defense

Space Symposium: Space Force chief defends service’s short track record

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond explained what he sees as progress in reforming space acquisitions.

U.S. Navy completes testing of littoral combat ship’s minesweeper system

The U.S. Navy has completed the initial operational test and evaluation of its Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) program, bringing a key element of the littoral combat ship’s mine countermeasures mission package closer to final approval and fielding.

Air Force secretary outlines short-term plan to shake up space acquisition

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, in remarks Aug. 24 at the Space Foundation’s annual Space Symposium, laid out changes he is setting in motion to flesh out the space acquisition enterprise as the Space Force nears its second birthday.

Space Force’s next generation of missile warning satellites passes major design milestone

With critical design review complete, Lockheed Martin can move forward with fabrication and integration of the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared GEO satellites.

Veterans

For families of U.S. troops killed in Afghan war, scramble to exit revives agony of their sacrifice

As Jennie Taylor watched from Utah while the Taliban seized Kabul, the mother of seven was overcome with white-hot anger.

U.S. WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children

It was a happy ending to a story that could easily have been a tragedy.