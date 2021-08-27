Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Advanced Engineering Consultants Ltd.,* Columbus, Ohio, is being awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multi-discipline architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $25,000,000 for architect-engineering services in support of mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) small design and engineering projects primarily at the Public Works Department (PWD) Crane area of operations. An initial task order for the seed project, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Building 2536 waterline replacement, is being awarded in the amount of $109,240. The work to be performed provides for comprehensive architect-engineering services for planning, design, and construction services in support of the new construction, renovations, repairs, replacement, demolition, alteration, and/or improvement of military and other governmental facilities for MEP small design projects located primarily at PWD Crane Indiana, AO, including Glendora Test Facility. Work on this contract will be performed primarily in Sullivan, Indiana. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date August 2026.† Fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds (DWCF) in the amount of $109,240 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.† Future task orders will be primarily funded by DWCF. This contract was competitively procured via the Beta.sam.gov website with six proposals received.† NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-21-D-0089).

U.S. Army

Georgia Power Co., Atlanta, Ga., was awarded a $74,025,000 firm-fixed-price contract for electrical distribution services at Fort Stewart. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Stewart, Ga, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $14,805,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Stewart, Ga., is the contracting activity (W9124M-21-F-0136)

Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine Inc., Bethesda, Md., was awarded a $48,060,258 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for overseas support activities for U.S. Army Medical Research Directorate-Africa. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Nairobi, Kenya; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Kampala, Uganda, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 26, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,425,775 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (W81XWH-21-C-0097).

J Kokolakis Contracting Inc., Tarpon Springs, Fla., was awarded a $33,020,000 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate Cullum Hall for the U.S. Military Academy. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in West Point, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $33,020,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-21-C-0017).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $16,714,168 modification (P00025) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0092 for the Army Tactical Missile Systems Guided Missile and Launching Assembly Service Life Extension Program. Work will be performed in Clearwater, Fla., Windsor Locks, Conn., St. Louis, Mo., Lufkin, Texas, Williston, Vt., Boulder, Colo., Camden, Ark., and Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 missile procurement, Army funds; and Special Defense Acquisition Funds (Romania) in the amount of $16,714,168 were obligated at the time of the award in the amount of $16,714,168 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 25, 2022. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-21-D-0083).

AAR Allen Services Inc., Garden City, N.Y., was awarded a $13,135,130 firm-fixed-price contract for overhaul of the anti-icing start bleed valve for the Blackhawk T-700 engine. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-D-0072).

U.S. Air Force

MiWok Construction LLC, Las Vegas, Nev., was awarded a $45,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm fixed-price contract for base electrical services. The location of performance is Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and work is expected to be completed by Aug. 24, 2026. This award is the result of a non-competitive 8(a) direct award, is being funded with fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds, and $36,554 is being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9301-21-D-0012).

General Atomics – Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., was awarded a $42,555,776 option (P00014) to previously awarded contract FA8620-19-C-2003 for MQ-9 Reaper contractor logistics support. The contractor will provide an additional period of support for the United Kingdom Royal Air Force. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Medium Altitude Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., was awarded a $12,619,647 modification (P00023) to previously awarded FA8523-16-F-0049 for Miniaturized Airborne Global Positioning System (GPS) Receiver 2K-M development. This contract modification implements a period of performance extension due to a program delay with the Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Program. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,399,487 were obligated at the time of award, and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $89,331,098. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contract activity.

General Atomics – Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., was awarded an $8,113,085 option (P00007) to previously awarded contract FA8620-20-C-2016 for MQ-9 Reaper support equipment and spare parts. The contractor will provide support equipment and spare parts for the United Kingdom Royal Air Force. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition, and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/WIIK, Medium Altitude Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contract activity.

*Small business