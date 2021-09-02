Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., is awarded a not-to-exceed $1,650,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement, inventory management, and required supply response times of 17 F414 engine components in support of the F/A-18 aircraft. The contract will include a five-year base period with no options. Work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., (90 percent); and Jacksonville, Fla., (10 percent). Work is expected to be completed by August 2026. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $77,100,000 will be issued for delivery order (N00383-21-F-0ZN0) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and will initially be obligated at the time of award as an undefinitized contract action, with a commitment of an additional $25,700,000 for period of performance from Sept. 1, 2021, through Dec. 21 2021. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-21-D-ZN01).

Hamilton Sundstrand Corp., Rockford, Ill., is awarded a $60,697,125 five-year, long-term, firm-fixed-priced requirements contract for the repair of the constant frequency generator used on the V-22 aircraft in support of the weapon replaceable assemblies and shop replaceable assemblies programs. All work will be performed in Rockford, Ill., and work is expected to be completed by September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders are issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-21-D-ZQ01).

Hourigan Construction Corp., Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order (N4008521F6280) at $25,576,452 under a multiple award construction contract for design-bid-build of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Training Facility, Naval Station Norfolk. The task order also contains one unexercised option and two planned modifications which, if exercised, would increase cumulative task order value to $27,910,697. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by June 2023. This project constructs an operation training building for the Airborne Command Control Logistics Weapons School and fleet E-2D Advanced Hawkeye squadrons. The building will include two E-2D high-bay weapon system trainers and two E-2D distributed readiness trainers, instructor areas, brief/debrief rooms, and support spaces. Building must be constructed to the information security requirements. Building construction will include a pile foundation, exterior doors adequate to allow installation and maintenance of high-bay trainers. The building will also include classified and non-secured internet routing networks, and electronic security systems. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $25,576,452 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-19-D-9068).

Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC, Tamuning, Guam, is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order (N6274221F9934) at $13,948,948 under a multiple award construction contract for the construction of a reinforced concrete blast structure over an existing fuel manifold at Joint Region Marianas. Work will be performed in Marianas, Guam, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. The work to be performed provides for the demolition and removal of the current intermediate subterranean valve vault that houses existing petroleum oil lubricant pipelines and the construction of a new hardened concrete building structure and hose connection vault at the Tiyan Junction Valve Vault facility. Fiscal 2017 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $13,948,948 are obligated on this award and expires at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-19-D-1330).

DCX-CHOL Enterprises,* Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded an $11,910,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N6339421C0002 to exercise options for the manufacture, assembly, test, and delivery of module electronics box and hazard electronics box units in support of the vertical launch system. This option exercise will provide for the manufacture, assembly, test, and delivery of Module Electronics Box (part number 8660400-9) and Hazard Electronics Box (part number 8660450-9) units. The units will be provided as Government-Furnished Material under the separate MK 41 Vertical Launch System production contract in support of the Navy’s DDG 51 Class and Allied Navy shipbuilding program requirements. Work will be performed in Los Angeles, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,170,000 (52 percent); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $5,740,000 (48 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Science Applications International Corp., Fairfield, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $420,000,000 modification (P00045) exercising the three-year option period of a five-year base contract (SPE4AX-16-D-9008) with one two-year option and one three-year option period for the chemical, petroleum, oil and lubricant program. This is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Georgia, California and Arizona, with an Oct. 14, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, federal civilian agencies and Foreign Military Sales customers. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds and Foreign Military Sales. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va. (SPE4AX-16-D-9008).

Globus Medical, Audubon, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $48,969,648 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for orthopedic spinal trauma procedural packages and supplies under the manufacturer direct program. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Pennsylvania, with an Aug. 31, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-21-D-0036).

U.S. Army

ACME/RHB JV, Sparks, Nev., (W9128F-21-D-0066); MRM/Sundt JV,* Phoenix, Ariz., (W9128F-21-D-0067); Southwest Concrete Paving Co., El Mirage, Ariz., (W9128F-21-D-0068); and RC Construction Co., Greenwood, Miss., (W9128F-21-D-0069), will compete for each order of the $400,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for airfield paving. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Thornton, Colo., was awarded a $121,968,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct the Consolidated Space Operations Facility at Schriever Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2025. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $121,968,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-21-C-0041).

Bhate Environmental Associates Inc., Birmingham, Ala., (W912DY-21-D-0058); Ahtna Government Services Corp.,* West Sacramento, Calif., (W912DY-21-D-0108); Permafix Environmental Services Inc.,* Atlanta, Ga., (W912DY-21-D-0069); and Relyant Global LLC, Maryville,



Tenn., (W912DY-21-D-0070), will compete for each order of the $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for demolition and abatement of excess facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

JE Architects/Engineers P.C., New York, N.Y., was awarded a $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for remedial design, planning and construction management services for the Niagara Falls Storage Site. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2031. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912P4-21-D-0006).

Kuehne Chemical Company Inc.,* Kearny, N.J., was awarded a $16,896,000 firm-fixed-price contract for sodium hypochlorite.† Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug 27, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-D-0016).

Radiance Technologies Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $16,318,916 modification (P00016) to contract W9113M-21-F-0060 to support the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Canvas Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $9,461,188 modification (P00011) to contract W31P4Q-20-F-D003 for programmatic service support for the Aviation Mission Systems and Architecture Program Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 16, 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army; operation and maintenance, Army; and Foreign Military Sales (United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $9,461,188 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Cummins, Memphis, Tenn., was awarded an $8,861,139 firm-fixed-price contract for three marine-rated diesel generator sets. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Memphis, Tennessee, with an estimated completion date of July 23, 2023. Fiscal 2021 Plant Replacement and Improvement Program funds in the amount of $8,861,139 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0041).

Service Source Inc., Oakton, Va., was awarded an $8,588,362 firm-fixed-price contract to provide dining facility attendants. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Carson, Colo., is the contracting activity (W911RZ-21-D-0001).

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, San Diego, Calif., was awarded a not-to-exceed $39,852,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee and fixed-price (incentive) firm contract modification (P00032) for contract FA8620-18-C-1000 both the Japan and Republic of Korea Global Hawk Program. This is a cofounded joint Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The contract provides for the co-development, test and integration of the Mode 5 software for the Republic of Korea and Japan Global Hawk fleets. The location of performance is San Diego, Calif., with integration efforts completing in both Misawa Air Base, Japan; and Sacheon, Air Base, Republic of Korea. The base award work is expected to be complete by July 31, 2023. This contract is for FMS to Japan and is the result of a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $14,053,400 was obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Global Hawk Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., was awarded a $39,660,399 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract FA8682-21-C-0008 for Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE) Project Phase I Preliminary Design Review.† The contract modification is an option exercise to mature a solid-rocket boosted, air-breathing, hypersonic conventional cruise missile, air-launched from existing fighter/bomber aircraft, through the completion of a preliminary design review. The location of performance is St. Louis, Mo.. The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $1,521,862 and $8,750,000, respectively, are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $47,153,068. Future Hypersonics, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Palmdale, Calif., was awarded a $27,192,571 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract FA8682-21-C-0009 for Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE) Project Phase I Preliminary Design Review.† The contract modification is an option exercise to mature a solid-rocket boosted, air-breathing, hypersonic conventional cruise missile, air-launched from existing fighter/bomber aircraft, through the completion of a preliminary design review.† The location of performance is Palmdale, Calif. The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $1,521,862 and $8,750,000, respectively, are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $33,499,083. Future Hypersonics, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Midnight Sun-Centennial Kirratchiaq JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $19,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for providing Simplified Acquisition of Base Civil Engineer Requirements (SABER) support for Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE), Va. This contract provides all labor, tools, equipment, transportation, materials, supervision, and all other necessary supplies and services required to perform a broad range of design, minor and new construction, facility repair, and maintenance on real property for JBLE. Work will be performed at JBLE, Virginia; Virginia Beach, Va., and Sandston, Va., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2026. This single-award contract is the result of a competitive Section 8(a) set-aside for small business in which nine offers were received. Fiscal years 2021 through 2025 3400 operations and maintenance funds will be used to fund individual task orders awarded under this contract. No funds will be obligated at time of this base year award. The 633rd Contracting Squadron, JBLE, Va., is the contracting activity (FA480021D0008).

Innovative Technology Solutions JV LLC, Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded a $14,066,179 firm-fixed-price task order for Technical Advisory and Professional Services (TAPS). This contract provides for program management support, technical support, analytical support, administrative support, acquisition support and operational support to the Mission Partner Capabilities Office (MPCO). The location of performance is Fairfax, Va., and work is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, one solicitation mailed and six offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,926,179 will be obligated at time of award. Secretary of the Air Force Concepts, Development and Management Office, Fairfax, Va., is the contracting activity (FA7146-21-F-B006).

SierTeK—Peerless JV LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio, has been awarded a $9,271,874 task order with cost-plus-fixed fee, firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursable contract line item numbers for professional services. The scope of this undertaking includes engineering, analysis, management, and technical support services to fulfill the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center requirements in support of the enduring nuclear stockpile with focus on cruise missile weapon systems program and Air Force nuclear stockpile management needs. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition amongst General Services Administration OASIS Small Business Pool 3 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity awardees with five mailed solicitations and four offers received. This is a multi-year task order with a 12-month base period and four 12-month option periods. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $952,251 are being obligated at the time of award. This task order will be incrementally funded, with operation and maintenance 3400 funds also used to fund the base and the option periods. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9422-21-F-0001).

Missile Defense Agency

The Systems Engineering Group Inc., Columbia, Md., is being awarded a noncompetitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.† The total value of this contract is $26,543,396. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide threat systems engineering with specialized products suitable to meet specific fidelity, runtime, and memory requirements that include: computer aided design (CAD); high fidelity (six degrees-of-freedom) kinematic models, specifications, and trajectory data; three-dimensional scattering center radio frequency models, specifications, and signature data; debris simulation models, specifications, and debris/signature data. The work will be performed in Columbia, Md., and Huntsville, Ala. The period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2026. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $565,465.60 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0854-21-C-0002).

Corvid Technologies Inc.,* Mooresville, N.C., is being awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program Phase III cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. The total value of this contract is $7,936,440. Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will support the development of post-intercept debris models to include applicable databases and sensor scene generation tools. The capabilities to be developed will support improvements and solutions for Missile Defense Agency requirements including, but not limited to, program management, mission management functions; modeling and simulation frameworks; post-intercept assessment; sensor planning; supporting demonstration and test activities; maturing developmental and operational software; rigorously benchmarking algorithms; transitioning resultant database to Layered Homeland Defense program offices to support sensor scene investigations, and the transitioning of resultant technology into the future missile defense system with command and control, battle management and communications (C2BMC) as the integrating element. The work will be performed in Mooresville, N.C., and Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of June 2026. This contract was competitively procured in accordance with the SBIR Program Policy Directive. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $190,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0860-21-C-7300).

U.S. Transportation Command

Berry Aviation Inc., San Marcos, Texas, was awarded a modification (Task Order 0001/Modification Number 14) on contract HTC711-16-D-R021 in the estimated amount of $14,913,500. This modification provides continued passenger, cargo, combined passenger and cargo (COMBI), aeromedical evacuation, and short take-off and landing (STOL) air transportation services in support of the U.S. Special Operations Command between locations in the areas of responsibility (AOR) of UAE, Oman, Jordan, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Djibouti, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt and India. Work will be performed in the U.S. Central Command AOR. The period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2021, to Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $136,919,064 to $151,832,564. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Cooper/Ports America LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a modification (P00013) on contract HTC711-15-D-R037 in the estimated amount of $8,355,546. This modification provides stevedoring and related terminal services at the Ports of Beaumont, Corpus Christi, and Port Arthur, Texas. Work will be performed at Beaumont, Corpus Christi, and Port Arthur, Texas. The period of performance is from Oct. 3, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $86,711,092 to $95,066,638. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Oak Grove Technologies LLC, Raleigh, N.C., was originally awarded a firm-fixed-price contract (H92239-21-C-0004) for Army Special Operations Forces role-player, support services for a base period of three months with one three-month option period. The option has been used and the current performance ends Aug. 31, 2021. The U.S. Army Special Operations Command contracting office intends to extend the service for an additional six months under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 (Option to Extend Services). The total cost for this six-month extension is $13,911,645, which will bring the total obligated contract amount to $27,644,519. The work will be performed at Fort Bragg, N.C., and performance will be completed on Feb. 28, 2022. This contract was awarded on a sole source basis under the authority of Federal Acquisition Regulation 6-302-2 (Unusual and Compelling Urgency). U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business