U.S. Navy

Black Construction/MACE International JV, Harmon, Guam (N40084-21-D-0079); ECC Diego Garcia LLC, Burlingame, Calif., (N40084-21-D-0080); JSK Diego Services LLC, Austin, Texas (N40084-21-D-0081); MVL-Bromgrove JV LLC, Lansing, Mich., (N40084-21-D-0082); and Parsons Colas UKP JV, Centreville, Va., (N40084-21-D-0083), are being awarded a combined $249,000,000 indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-build/design-bid-build construction contract for construction projects at U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF), Diego Garcia. The work to be performed may include, but is not limited to, office renovation, building demolition, built-in equipment repair/replacement, piping repair/replacement, pipe lagging, electrical work, mechanical work, road pavement, fencing, roofing, painting, site work, removal and disposal of lead based paint and asbestos containing material, welding and masonry. Black Construction/MACE International JV is being awarded an initial task order at $4,023,160. The remaining four contractors are each being awarded a $100,000 task order to satisfy the guaranteed minimum. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by September 2022. All work on this contract will be performed in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N); and Navy working capital funds (WCF) in the amount of $4,423,160 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M,N and Navy WCF. This contract was competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities website with five proposals received. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Far East, Yokosuka, Japan, is the contracting activity.



Harper Construction Co., Inc., San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $101,741,289 firm-fixed-price construction contract for design and construction of an F-35C hangar addition at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. The project will include the construction of a two-module addition in support of F-35C operational squadrons. It will construct an aircraft parking apron and marshalling area, access apron and shoulders, taxiway connections and associated lighting, and construct an alternate mission equipment storage facility. The hangar addition will be constructed with reinforced concrete masonry unit, structural steel frames, metal deck and pile foundation. The work to be performed includes design and construction of the F-35C hangar addition to Hangar 6. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which, if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $102,104,756. Work will be performed in Lemoore, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $46,428,527 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funds will obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via Sam.Gov website with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-21-C-1011).



R.A. Burch Construction Co., Inc.,* Ramona, Calif., is awarded a $54,921,192 firm fixed-price task order (N6247321F5334) under a multiple award construction contract for the design and construction of an aerial port squadron materiel warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The task order also contains 12 unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative task order value to $76,136,657. Work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2017, 2019, 2020 military construction, (Air Force); and fiscal 2021 other procurement, (OP) (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $54,921,192 are obligated on this award and only the OP (Air Force) contract funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5852).



Katmai Management Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $44,462,174 firm-fixed-price, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Role Player and Subject Matter Expert Support Services. The contractor will be required to provide all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, and quality control necessary to perform the requirements. The contractor will provide support services for the Immersive Training Range Support program. Work will be performed at multiple Marine Corps installations and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-D-8050).



J&J Maintenance Inc., doing business as J&J Worldwide Services, Austin, Texas, was awarded a $15,489,631 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support (BOS) services at Naval Station Rota. The BOS services to be performed include general information, management and administration, aviation fuel support, housing (family and unaccompanied), facilities support (facility management and investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, and grounds maintenance and landscaping), transportation, and environmental. The contract also contains nine unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the maximum dollar value to $132,924,533. Work will be performed in Rota, Spain, and is expected to be completed by June 2030. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,339,079 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with seven proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N62470-21-D-0024).



Rolls-Royce Solutions America, Novi, Mich., is awarded a $14,916,778 hybrid, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for lifecycle, modernization, in-service support for MTU 8000, 4000, 2000, 1163, 595 and 396 engine models and related shipboard auxiliary systems. The contract will have a five year ordering period. Work under the contract will be completed at the contractor’s continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. facilities and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $200,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), only one responsible source, and no other supplier or services will satisfy agency requirements, this contract was not competitively procured. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-21-D-0040).



B. L. Harbert International, Birmingham, Ala., is awarded a $13,329,509 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945021F0610) under a multiple award construction contract for the renovation of Building 3782 at Naval Air Station (NAS), Pensacola, Corry Station, Florida. The work to be performed provides for the renovation of Building 3782. The existing two-story facility will be partially reconfigured and renovated. Work also includes selective demolition, changes to mechanical, electrical, and fire protection systems and new finishes. The task order also contains three unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $17,201,028. The options, if exercised, provide for access drive and roadway on the south side of the building, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and audio visual equipment. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, (Navy) in the amount of $13,329,509 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-19-D-0908).



Lockheed Martin Corp. Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $12,649,373 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N6426718C0132 to exercise options for Aegis design agent field engineering services. Services include test and evaluation, engineering change development, ordnance/ship alterations, modernization engineering, logistics and technical support, ordnance alterations kit development, integration and test support, AN/SPY-1 series radar antenna refurbishment and Coast Guard deep-water program design agent field engineering support. These services are in support of Aegis-equipped CGs and DDGs, allied Aegis-equipped ships, and Coast Guard Aegis-configured ships. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $63,992,064. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (30 percent); San Diego, Calif., (30 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (10 percent); Wallops Island, Va., (10 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (8 percent); Seattle, Wash., (3 percent); Mayport, Fla., (3 percent); Dahlgren, Va., (3 percent); and Port Hueneme, Calif., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $379,629 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.



SCI Technology Inc., Huntsville, Ala., is awarded an $11,495,518 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures up to 2,708 tactical operation center network tactical intercommunications system kits and spares in support of the National Guard Bureau Joint Product Manager Guardian Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Analytics and Response Systems. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed in September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833521D0066).



CAPE-Burns & McDonnell JV, Kansas City, Mo., is awarded a $7,566,586 firm-fixed-price task order (N3943021F4173) under a multiple award construction contract for inspection and repair of fuel storage tanks 11-1 and 11-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii (JBPHH). Work will be performed in Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2021 (Defense Logistics Agency) contract funds in the amount of $7,566,586 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2226).





U.S. Air Force

Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas; and Warner Robins, Ga., has been awarded a $78,800,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide research and engineering support to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Agile Combat Support. Work will be performed in Warner Robins, Ga., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 30, 2031. This contract allows for Foreign Military Sales inclusion, and is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $280,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8523-21-D-0007).





U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $50,239,927 modification (PZ0018) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0003 for Integrated Battle Command Systems hardware and software. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds in the amount of $50,239,927 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., was awarded a $40,003,512 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provides air and missile defense planning and control system tactical support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 1, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-D-0020).



Intevac Photonics Inc., Santa Clara, Calif., was awarded a $16,356,572 firm-fixed-price contract for Generation II Electronic Image Intensifier Cameras production, Gen I and Gen II cameras depot repair, and ancillary technical services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-F-0433).



Konecranes Inc., Springfield, Ohio, was awarded a $7,773,850 firm-fixed-price contract for the teardown, inspection, analysis, maintenance and overhaul of the M88A2 Hercules winch. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 2, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-D-0011).

*Small business







